How many more viewers NXT Homecoming with Charlotte, Alexa, Belair, Sami, Balor, Rhea, Tyler drew than recent prior episodes – WWE NXT Ratings Report (9/16)

Tuesday night’s (9/16) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 737,000 viewers, compared to 654,000 the prior week and the 655,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 681,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 677,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was ,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 824,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 730,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.17 rating, compared to 0.14 and 0.14 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.21.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.21 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.24 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.21.

TOP TAKEAWAYS

•The increase of 83,000 viewers over last week is solid, but it was only 56,000 more than the ten week rolling average. The added star power helped, but it didn’t lead to a huge jump. NXT drew 740,000 back on Aug. 5, so it wasn’t even the biggest viewership of the last ten weeks.

•The lack of a bigger increase could be because NXT has won over a lot of viewers who are watching every week anyway, so a plug on Raw with special guests isn’t going to make a huge difference. That said, 737,000 is a nice number.

•We’re not quite at the point where year-ago numbers are from episodes on The CW, so we’re still comparing this year’s data from The CW to last year’s numbers on USA Network. That chnages wit hthe Oct. 1 episide where the viewership initially surged to 895,000 the first week compared to 620,000 the week before.

ANNOUNCED MATCHES AND SEGMENTS

Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. DIY

Rhea Ripley & Stephanie Vaquer & Lyra Valkyria vs. Fatal Influence

Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze – North American Title match

Grayson Waller Effect with Oba Femi & Ricky Saints

Alex Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

Appearances by Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, William Regal, and Bobby Roode

