FREE PODCAST 9/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview AEW All Out’s loaded 13-match card, Christian & Cope Homecoming, Hangman vs. Fletcher, Darby vs. Mox, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introduction

(00:54) Gregg’s weekend plans

(02:16) HBO Max streaming test run vs traditional pay-per-view ordering debate

(03:28) WWE Wrestlepalooza counter-programming discussion and viewing strategy

(04:30) Initial All Out card reactions

(10:19) Tailgate Brawl pre-show breakdown with 8-woman tornado match featuring Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa and others

(17:50) Daniel Garcia vs Katsuyori Shibata

(20:30) Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs vs Workhorsemen

(25:09) Christian/Copeland vs FTR

(29:17) Hurt Syndicate vs Ricochet and Gates of Agony

(33:59) Mercedes Moné vs Riho TBS Championship

(38:34) Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley coffin match

(43:10) Eddie Kingston injury return

(48:17) Four-way ladder match for AEW World Tag Team Championships

(52:27) AEW Unified Championship three-way with Okada, Takeshita and Mascara Dorada

(56:06) Mark Briscoe vs MJF tables and tacks match as potential MJF sendoff

(59:48) Women’s World Championship 4-way

(1:02:30) Hangman Page vs Kyle Fletcher main event with Don Callis family interference stipulation

(1:05:49) Post-All Out direction speculation – Kenny Omega return potential and WrestleDream booking

(1:12:02) Zach’s thoughts on AEW Allout and odd man out trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com