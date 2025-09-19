FREE PODCAST 9/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview AEW All Out’s loaded 13-match card, Christian & Cope Homecoming, Hangman vs. Fletcher, Darby vs. Mox, more (106 min.)

News Ticker

September 19, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introduction
(00:54) Gregg’s weekend plans
(02:16) HBO Max streaming test run vs traditional pay-per-view ordering debate
(03:28) WWE Wrestlepalooza counter-programming discussion and viewing strategy
(04:30) Initial All Out card reactions
(10:19) Tailgate Brawl pre-show breakdown with 8-woman tornado match featuring Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa and others
(17:50) Daniel Garcia vs Katsuyori Shibata
(20:30) Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs vs Workhorsemen
(25:09) Christian/Copeland vs FTR
(29:17) Hurt Syndicate vs Ricochet and Gates of Agony
(33:59) Mercedes Moné vs Riho TBS Championship
(38:34) Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley coffin match
(43:10) Eddie Kingston injury return
(48:17) Four-way ladder match for AEW World Tag Team Championships
(52:27) AEW Unified Championship three-way with Okada, Takeshita and Mascara Dorada
(56:06) Mark Briscoe vs MJF tables and tacks match as potential MJF sendoff
(59:48) Women’s World Championship 4-way
(1:02:30) Hangman Page vs Kyle Fletcher main event with Don Callis family interference stipulation
(1:05:49) Post-All Out direction speculation – Kenny Omega return potential and WrestleDream booking
(1:12:02) Zach’s thoughts on AEW Allout and odd man out trivia

