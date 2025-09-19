FREE PODCAST 9/19 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell discuss Matt Hardy controversy, Christian’s push, Dixie Carter, “They,” pro wrestling’s rulebook, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Sept. 14, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell, they discuss the previous night’s Raw and take live calls for most of the show on a variety of subjects including Matt Hardy’s status, Davey Richards remaining in ROH, the Linda campaign polls, grading wrestling announcers, why MVP, Kofi, and Christian seem stuck in the mid-card, special match stips, and much more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talked about the TNA “They” surprise, Dixie Carter’s on-air role, TNA’s crowd at the Impact Zone, pro wrestling’s rulebook, whether WWE’s treatment of wrestlers could change, or more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com