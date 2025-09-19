WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, September 19, 2025
Where: Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,108 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 9,341 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes – WWE United States Championship match
- Cody Rhodes to appear
- Brock Lesnar to appear
Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
