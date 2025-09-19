WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, September 19, 2025

Where: Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,108 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 9,341 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes – WWE United States Championship match

Cody Rhodes to appear

Brock Lesnar to appear

