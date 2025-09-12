WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/12): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Brock Lesnar appearance, Stratton vs. Cargill, Orton vs. McIntyre, Zayn’s U.S. Title Open Challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA AT SCOPE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 8,340 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 8,522. The arena has a capacity of 10,253 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre were shown walking into arena. Their match will be the main event of the evening. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and her challenger tonight, Jade Cargill, were also shown. Vic Joseph welcomed everyone to the show, including his co-host for the evening Booker T. There was no reason given as to why they are announcing tonight. Replays of the John Cena promo, Sami Zayn interruption and subsequent match, as well as Brock Lesnar’s post-match attack, were shown.

– Brock Lesnar’s music played and he came out to a big reaction. As always, he was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and a cowboy hat. The announcers advertised Lesnar’s match against John Cena at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE on ESPN Unlimited. When Brock got in the ring, the fans chanted “You Suck,” which appeared to annoy him. R-Truth came out to interrupt, doing his normal rap on the way down to the ring. Truth got in the ring and asked the Norfolk crowd to make some noise. Brock told him to shut up. Truth said he was going to be the first WWE Superstar to tell Brock “Welcome Back.” Truth said he used to be scared of Brock, but he isn’t anymore. Brock told Truth he didn’t even know who he was, so he better have a damn good reason for interrupting him. Truth told him that he’s been disrespecting Truth’s childhood hero and older brother John Cena for the last 25 years.

Brock: “How old are you? What’s your name?” Truth said he is R-Truth and the fans chanted his name. Brock called for a timeout and asked Truth if he knew where Cena was. Truth said he didn’t, so Brock questioned why Truth was even here tonight. Truth said he was here to defend his older brother Cena. Brock asked again what his name was, and Truth now said his name was “Ron Cena,” which led to chants of that. Brock asked again if he knew where Cena was and received the same response. Truth told Lesnar that Super Cena was coming for Brock with hustle, loyalty, respect, and two drops of the kid’s tears he made cry (in Belgium after Wrestlemania). Brock made Truth confirm again that he is Cena’s younger brother. Truth said they had the same dad. Brock asked Truth if he knew he was missing a tooth. Truth looked momentarily confused, and Brock picked him up and gave him an F5. Brock’s jeans split open from giving the move and he wiggled around and showed his underwear to the crowd. Brock left.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: As soon as Truth came out you knew what was going to happen. It was a simple way to piss of Cena by attacking his friend. Brock may have asked Truth what his name was and why he was in the ring multiple times because maybe Truth forgot to include something in his initial replies. Good start to Smackdown.)

– New United States Champion Sami Zayn was in the back talking to someone that wasn’t visible to the audience. He told the person that he was his first challenger in his new U.S. Title Open Challenge. Zayn said that he was happy that the person was his first challenger because they’ve had parallel careers by traveling the world, but this was the first time their paths have crossed. He said he knew they would have a hell of a match. The camera panned out to reveal he was talking to Rey Fenix. Fenix shook Zayn’s hand and thanked him for the opportunity. That match was up next. [c]

– Penta, AAA General Manager Dorian Roldan, AAA President Lic. Marisela Pena, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker, were all shown walking around the arena in Las Vegas where the Worlds Collide show would be shown on YouTube immediately following Smackdown.

– A pre-tape was shown with Solo Sikoa in a dark room where he asked Sami Zayn if he knew how much Solo sacrificed to win the U.S. title. “And for what?” Solo lost his temper and slammed his fists on a table. Then he calmed down and said he’s lost his Bloodline, his ulafala, and his U.S. championship. Solo was shown sitting with his MFTs. He said he’s been sitting in the shadows for way too long and he’s going to take it all back.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a strong segment. It’s nice to see Solo be serious again because when he was initially a serious monster heel he was dangerous as a character. He has also shown he can be funny too and has good timing. If the WWE aren’t careful, they may end up actually developing a three-dimensional, fleshed out character. Wouldn’t that be something?)

(1) SAMI ZAYN (c) vs. REY FENIX – United States Championship Open Challenge

Sami Zayn seemed to initially only receive a decent reaction from the crowd, but he got them more into it once he got in the ring. Rey Fenix made his way out and Vic Joseph praised him for taking this opportunity. Joseph noted that this was the first time they’ve ever faced each other. Sami hit two quick armdrags, then Fenix answered with a springboard flip off the ropes to escape an armbar. Fenix hit a running hurricanrana that forced Sami to retreat to the floor [c]

Sami hit a nice tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and covered for a two-count. Fenix recovered and hit a dropkick that knocked Sami off the apron to the floor. Then Fenix launched himself over the top rope with a corkscrew plancha. Fenix hit a big crossbody off the top rope and covered for a nearfall. Sami went for a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Fenix countered into a hurricanrana and another nearfall. Sami tried to toss Fenix out of the ring, but Fenix stay in and nailed Sami with a superkick. Fenix covered again for a two-count. Fenix attempted a moonsault but Sami moved and went for a Helluva kick. Fenix moved and responded with a leaping DDT and yet another cover for a nearfall. [c]

Fenix again went to the top rope, but Sami met him up there. Sami looked like he wanted to hit a Super AA but Fenix leaped up and gave Sami a double stomp while he was still perched up top. Fenix followed up with a moonsault and another big nearfall. Joseph said he thought that was it. Both men countered suplex attempts and Sami eventually caught Fenix with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Sami covered and when Fenix kicked out at two Sami looked flustered. Sami hit the exploder suplex in the corner and called for another Helluva kick. He was met by Fenix in the middle, who gave him another hurricanrana and hooked his legs for the one…two…Sami kicked out again! The fans chanted this is awesome.

Fenix ran across the top rope and hit the Goodbye Amigo kick. Fenix wasted a little time before charging at Sami. Sami caught him with another exploder suplex and this time nailed the Helluva kick for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Sami Zayn via pinfall in 16:00. Sami retains the United States Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a very good, well-paced match full of believable nearfalls. It allowed Fenix to showcase his athleticism. Sami predictably got the win since he wasn’t going to lose his first title defense. Good to see that the boos Sami received last week in Chicago didn’t carry over to Norfolk. )

– Footage was shown from earlier today where U.S. Champion Giulia and Kiana James were confronted by B-Fab in the back. B-Fab challenged Giulia for a match tonight and it was accepted.

– Giulia made her entrance with her representative Kiana James at her side. [c]

– More people were shown arriving for the AAA Worlds Collide show in Las Vegas including Rey Mysterio, Lola Vice, Mr. Iguana, the AAA Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo, and the Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

– A creepy Wyatt Sicks video played. Bo Dallas (not Uncle Howdy) asked where the Profits go from here. He said they tested them in Paris and they failed. Erik Rowan said that it pained him to see Tez and Dawkins like this and that people don’t appreciate what they have until it’s gone. Rowan said that their brotherhood was rotting, so they could either amputate to save themselves or let the disease consume them. Dallas said they aren’t the ones to blame because they just planted the seeds. Dallas asked where the Profits go from here and “follow the buzzards.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was effective, in my opinion. They Wyatt Sicks are definitively heels now and they are clearly messing with the Street Profits. It also seems to be working. More of this please.)

(2) GIULIA (w/Kiana James) vs. B-FAB

James confronted B-Fab on the apron before she could get in the ring. B-Fab shoved her down. Giulia got mad and knocked B-Fab to the floor, then she followed her out and threw her into the barricade. The referee went out to stop it. Giulia rolled B-Fab back into the ring and James attacked. James held B-Fab up while Giulia kicked her in the face. The bell never rang. Michin came out with her kendo stick and nailed James with it out on the floor. Giulia fled. Michin picked up the U.S. title, which was still laying in the ring. She laid it back down.

WINNER: No contest. Match never began.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Riveting. At least they didn’t let B-Fab wrestle.)

– Drew McIntyre was show lifting weights in the arena gym.

– There was split screen showing Tiffany Stratton on the left and her challenger Jade Cargill on the right. There match was up next. [c]

– A vignette recapping the current feud between Aleister Black and Damian Priest aired. Black talked about the venom going through Priest that will run its course. Black said he knows how talented Priest is and that Black will be his prophet.

– Jade Cargill made her way to the ring for her championship match. Jade walked to the ring saying it was “her time.” Vic Joseph mentioned that it was rematch from Summerslam. He said he talked to Jade earlier and she said if she hadn’t made one mistake she would have won the title at Summerslam.

[HOUR TWO]

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her way to the ring to a slightly bigger ovation than Jade. The on-screen graphic showed that Stratton has been the champion for 252 days and is 15-0 so far in 2025.

(3) TIFFANY STRATTON (c) vs. JADE CARGILL – WWE Championship Match

Jade showed her power by lifting Stratton off her feet but Stratton escaped and hit a dropkick. Stratton went for her flips and splash in the corner but Jade caught her and gave her a powerslam. Jade covered and earned a two-count. Jade went for a suplex but Stratton escaped by kneeing her in the face. Jade missed a charge in the corner and Stratton rolled her up awkwardly for another two-count. Stratton leaped over the top rope and hit a crossbody on the floor as they went to the first split-screen break of the evening [c].

When they came back to full-screen, Jade hit a fallaway slam. She couldn’t capitalize though and ate a spinebuster for her trouble. The women exchanged clotheslines and it took Jade down to one knee. Jade attempted a powerbomb but Stratton reversed it into a hurricanrana. Stratton hit her flips and back elbow in the corner, successfully this time, and a dropkick. Stratton hit a very dangerous-looking swanton bomb and covered for a nearfall. Booker noted that it was a “lazy” kickout by Jade. Jade recovered and hit a big superkick that caused Stratton to retreat to the floor. Jade dropped Stratton face first on the apron and rolled her back inside. Stratton managed to dodge a brogue kick attempt and went to top rope. She wanted to hit the big moonsault, but Jade plucked her off and turned her around for a sit out powerbomb. Jade covered but Stratton again kicked out at two. Joseph noted that there was still some fight left in the champion.

Jade grabbed Stratton by the throat and licked her face. Stratton rolled through it for a quick nearfall. Stratton nailed and Alabama slam and immediately went for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. However, Jade moved again and this time hit a big brogue kick as Joseph excitedly called. Both women were down as they showed an aerial shot above the ring. The sold out crowd was into the match. Both women got to their feet and exchanged blows. Jade tried to hit another brogue kick but Stratton moved, which sent Jade out to the apron. Stratton tried to suplex her back inside but Jade lifted her over to the apron alongside her. They traded forearms. The crowd cheered for Jade and booed Stratton. Jade charged at Stratton but missed, so she went shoulder-first into the ringpost. Joseph questioned whether “that was the mistake?” Stratton followed up with another dropkick that sent Jade to the floor. Stratton missed a moonsault to the floor, which led to Jade picking her up and spearing her through the barricade. The bell rang, as the referee could be seen waving off the match from inside the ring. The official ruling was a draw as a result of a double count-out.

WINNER: Draw via Double Count-out in 12:00.

After the match, Nia Jax appeared from the crowd and beat down Jade and Stratton. Jax hit an Annihilator in the ring on Stratton. Jax celebrated in the ring as the crowd booed.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Coming into tonight I thought there could be a title change. However, since it wasn’t the main event I figured something like this might happen. The match was a bit sloppy, so hopefully they have a better one when next they meet. Please don’t try any more swanton bombs Ms. Stratton. The one you did tonight made me cringe.)

– Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis left his office and was met by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Green said it was time they received their Tag Team Championship Match. Aldis pointed out that Charlotte Flair was injured, though Green said that was “giving collusion.” Green said that Aldis needed to do what she wanted unless everyone wanted to find out why she’s a hot mess. Aldis said that they could wrestle whoever were the champions after this Tuesday when Charlotte and Alexa Bliss defend their titles at NXT Homecoming.

Aldis tried to get away but was intercepted by The Miz. Aldis said he already talked to Carmelo Hayes and that he’d encouraged him the grab the opportunity. Miz said he knew he’d see the light about the tag team titles. Aldis clearly meant a solo opportunity for Melo, likely for the U.S. title. But he didn’t tell that to Miz and just walked off instead. Green, Fyre, and Miz celebrated together.

– Randy Orton was shown stretching in the back. [c]

– They showed a “Cena/Lesnar Retrospective.” It was narrated by Joe Tessitore and showed early training footage from when both were back in Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2000. They showed highlights of Brock’s NCAA wrestling career and comments from Batista. Footage (that has been shown before) of Cena’s childhood in Massachusetts was shown and comments were given from Randy Orton. They showed Lesnar’s first WWE Championship win, Cena’s “ruthless aggression” attack on Kurt Angle, Brock’s immediate success while Cena struggled, the Thuganomics era, and their initial feud against each other. Cena’s rise to superstardom was chronicled with comments from former writer Brian Gewirtz, while Paul Heyman commented on Brock needing to leave WWE. They left off there and said Part 2 would be next Friday. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was well done as usual but didn’t really show anything that longtime fans haven’t seen.)

– Drew McIntyre made his entrance for the main event with 30 minutes left in the show.

– Rey Mysterio was interviewed in Las Vegas about the AAA show. Dominik Mysterio walked up and said he was going to win and be a double champion. Dominik said that when he wins Rey needed to come out and put the belt around his waist. Rey said that IF Dominik won then he’d do it. Exit Rey and enter Finn Balor. Dominik referred to Finn as his stepdad. Finn told him that if he wanted to prove he was the best luchador of all-time he’d win the title…alone.

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Sami Zayn about his win over Fenix. Carmelo Hayes walked up and asked for the next shot. Sami: “All right Melo, don’t miss.” Exit Sami and enter Miz. Miz said that Hayes asked him to meet here in ten minutes and he’s here in five, so what’s up? Miz asked him about the title opportunity request from Aldis and Hayes admitted that it was for the U.S. title. Miz was really upset and said he just wanted to guide Hayes. Hayes said he wanted to be like Miz and to “trust him for once.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A split sure seems inevitable with these two, but I stand by my hope that they “swerve” us and Miz is legitimately just trying to help Hayes because he believes in him. There is a good story there that they could tell – and might be telling.)

Randy Orton made his way to the ring. By my count, McIntyre has been standing in the ring for like 8 minutes. The crowd turned up the karaoke machine and apparently nearly 9,000 people all hear voices in their head (which is a terrifying thought).

(4) RANDY ORTON vs. DREW MCINTYRE

They locked up and Drew backed Orton into the corner. He whipped Orton into the corner but Orton bounced off and leveled McIntyre with a clothesline. Orton hit the 10 punches in the corner and clothesline McIntyre to the floor. [c]

McIntyre gained control during the break. Joseph pointed out that Orton seemed to tweak his knee earlier in the match. Orton reversed a suplex and delivered some calculated stomps to his prone opponent, finishing with a knee drop that he sold hurting himself too. McIntyre honed on that with a chop block and a knee whip. Orton writhed in pain as McIntyre locked in a figure four. Orton desperately tried to turn it over and eventually did. McIntyre quickly grabbed the rope to cause a break. They both got to their feet and trade below before Orton connected with a back suplex. McIntyre retreated to ringside and leaned on the announce table to catch his breath. Orton rolled out and wanted to suplex McIntyre on the table but McIntyre reversed it. Then he took Orton out again with another chop block and they went to a split screen [c]

The crowd was really getting into the match as McIntyre slammed Orton knee first into the ropes. Orton bailed out to regroup but McIntyre followed him. McIntyre chased Orton back into the ring but Orton was ready and poked him in the eye. Orton slammed McIntyre’s head in all four corners but McIntyre reversed an Irish whip that knocked Orton down. McIntyre grabbed the leg again to try and do more damage to the knee, so Orton kicked him off. Orton hit two clotheslines and wanted to hit the quick slam but McIntyre hooked the ropes. Orton came back and managed to hit the quick powerslam but couldn’t cover because of the knee pain. The crowd called for the RKO. Orton wanted to hit the draping DDT so McIntyre bailed again. Orton followed him out and hit two back suplexes on the table and rolled McIntyre into the ring. When Orton got back in McIntyre nailed him with a Claymore kick! But Orton wisely rolled back out. When McIntyre got back in the ring Orton hit an RKO! But now it was McIntyre’s turn to wisely roll back out.

When McIntyre tried to get back in the ring, Orton hit the draping DDT. He still couldn’t make a cover and notably had a cut between his eyes. Orton looked around and it was clear to the fans that he wanted to attempt the punt kick. The referee tried to stop him but Orton went for it anyway. McIntyre dodged it and pushed Orton toward the referee. Orton managed to stop himself from colliding with the referee but when he turned around McIntyre nailed him with another Claymore and covered for the big pinfall win.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre by pinfall in 17:00.

Post-match, McIntyre set up Orton outside by the table and wanted to “Claymore kick” him the way he did to take out Cody Rhodes a few weeks ago. Suddenly Cody’s music played and he ran down to make the save. Cody punched him repeatedly and hit a Cody Cutter. Cody grabbed a microphone and said “The Champ is Back. And I’ll see you at Wrestlepalooza.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good match and selling of the knee by Orton. Basic stuff. Big win for McIntyre as he will now move on to get WWE Championship match at Wrestlepalooza.)