FREE PODCAST 9/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview All Out card build, Bryan Danielson commentary upgrade, Daniel Garcia heel turn, MJF’s insane schedule (116 min.)

In this week's episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
(00:00) MJF and Alicia Atout are married
(04:16) 2300 Arena residency fatigue and Bryan Danielson’s permanent commentary booth upgrade
(09:24) Dynamite ratings bounce back to 584,000 viewers after last week’s historic low
(11:19) Wardlow suffers torn pec injury just weeks after return from previous injury
(12:39) Kyle Fletcher proves ready for World Title shot
(16:17) MJF’s “wrestling charming”
(21:28) CMLL Lightweight Title match vs Mistico day before All Out
(23:31) Christian-Copeland video package
(27:35) Mercedes-Riho tag match falls flat
(32:50) Ricochet defeats Shelton Benjamin
(40:57) Toni Storm’s ECW Sandman tribute
(47:16) Willow-Statlander reunion storyline continues
(50:53) Unified Championship tournament confusion
(58:06) Young Bucks comedy segments work but approaching expiration date
(1:04:57) Daniel Garcia turns heel joining Death Riders
(1:07:41) Eddie Kingston return confirmed against Big Bill
(1:11:31) All Out card preview
(1:12:08) Zach’s email on WWE ticket price increases creating AEW opportunity and complete the headline trivia
