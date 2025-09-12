FREE PODCAST 9/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview All Out card build, Bryan Danielson commentary upgrade, Daniel Garcia heel turn, MJF’s insane schedule (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) MJF and Alicia Atout are married

(04:16) 2300 Arena residency fatigue and Bryan Danielson’s permanent commentary booth upgrade

(09:24) Dynamite ratings bounce back to 584,000 viewers after last week’s historic low

(11:19) Wardlow suffers torn pec injury just weeks after return from previous injury

(12:39) Kyle Fletcher proves ready for World Title shot

(16:17) MJF’s “wrestling charming”

(21:28) CMLL Lightweight Title match vs Mistico day before All Out

(23:31) Christian-Copeland video package

(27:35) Mercedes-Riho tag match falls flat

(32:50) Ricochet defeats Shelton Benjamin

(40:57) Toni Storm’s ECW Sandman tribute

(47:16) Willow-Statlander reunion storyline continues

(50:53) Unified Championship tournament confusion

(58:06) Young Bucks comedy segments work but approaching expiration date

(1:04:57) Daniel Garcia turns heel joining Death Riders

(1:07:41) Eddie Kingston return confirmed against Big Bill

(1:11:31) All Out card preview

(1:12:08) Zach’s email on WWE ticket price increases creating AEW opportunity and complete the headline trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com