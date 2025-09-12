VIP PODCAST 9/12 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (Mid-August 2007): Benoit testosterone levels, Russo-TNA, Matt Hardy, Summerslam Line-up Evaluation, Raw and Impact analysis (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines from Aug. 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2007. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

-MONDAY – AUGUST 20 (Various News Items including the AP’s latest report on Chris Benoit’s hormone disorder used as reason for heavy testosterone prescription, Raw Analysis)

-TUESDAY – AUGUST 21 (Various News Items, Audio Ask the Torch)

-WEDNESDAY – AUGUST 22 (Various News Items including Matt Hardy’s radio interview, Summerslam Preview)

-THURSDAY – AUGUST 23 (TNA Impact Analysis)

