WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/12): Keller’s report on Sami Zayn open challenge, Orton vs. McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for title, Lesnar appears

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

NORFOLK, VA. AT THE SCOPE

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 8,552 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 8,592. The arena has a capacity of approximately 13,00 when configured for concerts. (Prior time at the arena: Sept. 11, 2023 it drew 7,447 for a Raw.)

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Christopher Maitland to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A VIP CALLER: https://streamyard.com/yajkvcu28b

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an aerial view of Norfolk, Va. as Vic Joseph introduced the show. They showed the arrival of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill,

-They went to Joseph and Booker T at ringside. Joseph said Booker was the worst G.M. in Smackdown history. (He got the thing that Booker is worst at wrong.) He went for a high-five, but Booker left him hanging. “Do your damn job,” he said.

-A video package aired on Brock Lesnar crashing the Sami Zayn vs. John Cena match for the U.S. Title.

-Lesnar made his ring entrance. Booker celebrated Lesnar as “no bread, no water, just beef, oh yeah, he’s a carnivore!” (A little insensitive of Booker perhaps, since Lesnar almost died from a condition – diverticulitis – that is attributed to a high red meat, low fiber diet and low water intake. Anyway…) Fans chanted “You suck!” at him loudly after his music stopped. He shot some pretty intense looks at the crowd. He seemed to zoom in one person in particular (who might need a change of clothes after that). R-Truth then sang his way to the ring before Lesnar could speak.

Truth entered the ring and asked, “What’s up?” Lesnar said, “Man, shut up.” Truth said he was going to go a different route and be the first WWE Superstar to say, “Brock, welcome back!” Lesnar smiled and laughed. He said he used to be scared of Lesnar, but he isn’t any longer. Lesnar said, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, I don’t even know who you are.” He said he better have “a damn good reason for coming out here.” Truth said Cena is both is childhood hero and older brother. Lesnar asked, “How old are you and what is your name.” Truth said, “R-Truth.” (Not Ron Killings, by the way.)

Lesnar cut off Truth and said he was there for one thing – Cena. He asked if he knows where Cena is. Truth said, “No I don’t.” Lesnar asked, “Then why are you in my ring right now.” Lesnar then asked if Cena is his brother. Truth said, “Older brother.” Truth said, “My name is Ron Cena.” Fans chanted, “Ron Cena!”

Lesnar asked again if he knows where Cena is. Truth said he didn’t. Lesnar asked why he was there. Truth said he is there to stop the disrespect. He said Cena is built different now. He said he went crazy this year. He said he made a little kid cry. He said he Cena won’t be running from The Beast, “he’ll be feeding on them.” Lesnar asked again if Truth is his brother. He said they have the same father. Lesnar asked if he knows he is missing a tooth. He then gave Truth an F5. Fans booed.

Lesnar tore his jeans when he did the move. There was a big tear in the back. He patted his butt and then pointed his ass at the crowd, who gasped and laughed. He then wiggled and danced a little. Good thing he wore underwear. He slapped fans extended hand on his way back and smiled some more and said, “Blue underwear!”

-Sami was shown telling someone off camera that it means a lot to him that Cena gave him a green light to keep the U.S. Title Open Challenges going. He said they both traveled the world, and their paths never crossed until tonight, and he’s looking forward to a hell of a match. He wished him luck. The camera panned to reveal Rey Fenix. They shook hands. [c]

(1) SAMI ZAYN vs. REY FENIX – U.S. Title match

As Sami made his entrance, Booker said he watched Sami grow up to become a man. Rey Fenix made his entrance.

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS…

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Title match

-Brock Lesnar appears

-Sami Zayn’s U.S. Championship Open Challenge

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton