WWE AAA WORLDS COLLIDE RESULTS (9/12): Miller’s report on Vikingo vs. Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship, Balor & Perez vs. Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice, Pagano & Psycho Clown vs. New Day

WWE AAA WORLDS COLLIDE

SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT THE THOMAS & MACK CENTER

STREAMING LIVE ON WWE YOUTUBE CHANNEL

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Roberto Figueroa, Marcelo Rodriguez, Jose Manuel Guillen (Spanish), and Corey Graves, Konnan, John Bradshaw Layfield (English)

Ring Announcer: Lillian Garcia

[HOUR ONE]

-Triple H and Shawn Michaels passed by The Undertaker while walking down the hallway. Penta, Rey Mysterio, Dominick, and El Hijo del Vikingo were shown entering the building. Vikingo was loudly booed.

-Aida Cuevas sang the Mexican National Anthem with the usual in-ring ceremony of WWE and AAA dignitaries standing behind her. She was followed by Lillian Garcia’s rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

-The Spanish announce team of Roberto Figueroa, Marcelo Rodriguez, and Jose Manuel Guillen introduced the show.

-Penta made his ring entrance, much to the crowd’s delight. He got the crowd fired up, talking about it being Mexican Independence weekend. My Spanish is a little rusty, but I caught some of it. I believe he said he wanted to challenge the winner of tonight’s main event for the AAA Mega Championship.

(1) OCTAGON JR & LAREDO KID & LA PARKA & MASCARITA SAGRADA vs. CRUZ DEL TORO & JOAQUIN WILDE & LINCE DORADO & ABISMO NEGRO JR – 8-Man Tag Team Match

Dorado and Octagon began by showcasing their spectacular lucha libre skills. They shook hands before tagging out to Laredo and Del Toro. Laredo slapped the taste out of Del Toro’s mouth before climbing the ropes with him and hitting a top rope Frankensteiner, but Del Toro, amazingly, landed on his feet. Laredo tagged out to La Parka to a huge ovation from the crowd. He and Wilde had a brief dance-off before kicking it into gear. La Parka was a real crowd-pleaser here with his athleticism and antics. Sagrada tagged in and may have gotten the biggest pop yet.

Sagrada showed amazing skill and quickness before tagging back out to Laredo. Octagon performed an amazing springboard twisting moonsault that had to be seen to be believed. The LWO contingent, who were booed, cut Laredo off from his corner with some flashy moves of their own. The announce team mentioned that Abismo is quite large and powerful for a mini. Sagrada took a hot tag and spun around Abismo about 87 times before dropping him. Amazing! He hit a Michinoku driver on Wilde, then went to the top and dove onto Abismo on the outside.

Del Toro and Octagon traded corner to corner forearms. Everything came unglued at this point, with everyone getting their licks in. They began a pileup on the outside, with everyone diving through and off the ropes to the floor, ending with Wilde hitting his incredible slingshot dive about halfway up the aisle. The chaos finally ended with Sagrada getting the pin on Abismo.

WINNERS: Octagon Jr & Laredo Kid & La Parka & Mascarita Sagrada at 18:07.

(Miller’s Take: Well, this was more fun than a barrel of monkeys! This was crazy good, and a great way to start off the night by showcasing some of lucha libre’s finest. Del Toro and Wilde are so good, but they are just out of their element in WWE. Their talents are much better showcased here. I’m hoping we can see some more of the AAA roster on WWE programming in the future. I think La Parka and Mascarita Sagrada, especially, would be well-received.)

-Vero Rodriguez interviewed Rey Mysterio backstage. As he was talking, Dom waltzed up and ran his mouth. He told his dad he should put the title around his waist when he wins. Rey said he would IF he wins. Finn Balor walked up and said Dom should win it on his own, with nobody in his corner. Dom didn’t look terribly thrilled.

-A video package aired of Natalya and Faby Apache cutting promos on each other.

(2) FABY APACHE vs. NATALYA

Natalya was in her gritty Nattie persona for this match, as she normally is outside of WWE. Both women traded standing switches at the bell. They collided mid-ring, with neither giving an inch. Nattie was wrestling very aggressively against the equally experienced Faby. Nattie went to work on Faby’s knee, then stood on her head. She followed that up with a vicious surfboard and held her there for a good 20 seconds.

Faby almost caught her with a small package, but Nattie kicked out at the last second. Faby fired up and took down Nattie with a top rope cross body but only got a two-count. Nattie found herself having to fight hard out of a body lock, but Faby locked in a guillotine while still holding onto the body scissors. Nattie powered her up and slammed her to the mat, then applied an ankle lock.

Faby answered with an ankle lock of her own. Nattie kicked her off, but then ate a boot as she went for a discus punch. Faby went for a sharpshooter, but couldn’t cinch it in. Natalya got the better of a series of reversals and finally got the clean pin. After the match, the two still wanted more of each other, but the referee was able to keep them apart.

WINNER: Natalya at 9:14.

(Miller’s Take: This version of Natalya is so much more interesting than the showy, cat ear-wearing Natalya we see in WWE. Nothing terribly memorable here, but it was a solid match, nonetheless.)

-A video package was shown revealing that WrestleMania 43 would be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. I don’t think this was a huge surprise, and neither was the chorus of boos and chants of “you sold out”.

-Speaking of boos, Vikingo was shown warming up in the back.

-Chuey Martinez interviewed The New Day with Grayson Waller. Kingston said they would win the AAA tag team championship. Woods said he was injured due to all of the Mexican Destroyers he took from Penta and Grayson Waller would be taking his place.

(3) PAGANO & PYSCHO CLOWN (c) vs. KOFI KINGSTON & GRAYSON WALLER (w/Xavier Woods) – AAA Tag Team Championship Match

Waller began against Psycho. He took down the clown and then slid out to brag with Woods. He began showing off in the ring, but Psycho got the better of him and then slid out of the ring to put his arm around Woods, who thought it was Waller at first, then screamed as he realized it was the clown. That spot never gets old! Pagano tagged in and worked over Waller for a bit, then took over on Kingston when he tagged in.

Kingston showed off after landing on his feet from a monkey flip, but paid for it. Pagano and Psycho double dropkicked the back of Kingston. Psycho followed it up with a split-legged moonsault for a two-count. Waller involved himself from the corner behind the referee’s back, allowing Kingston to take over on Psycho. They tagged in and out quickly, with each delivering a series of stomps. Pagano had been taken out as Psycho crawled over for a tag, and Waller kept beating on him. Kingston tagged in and took over. Psycho managed to hit a cross body off the top and finally got the hot tag on his partner.

Pagano quickly went to work on both challengers, eventually dropping Kingston to the mat for a two-count. The champs hit a couple of incredible dives onto the challengers on the floor. Back in the ring, they hit stereo corner impact moves. Pagano climbed to the top but got distracted when Woods climbed on the ring apron, allowing him to get thumped on. Psycho Clown began viciously whipping Kingston and Waller with belt, then tore off the front of his mask to reveal a bloody skull in front of Woods, who ran to the back in horror. Psycho Clown cradled Waller for the pin.

WINNERS: Pagano & Psycho Clown at 16:56 to retain the AAA Tag Team Titles.

(Miller’s Take: This was a really good tag team title defense. Pagano & Psycho Clown are crazy over in AAA, and the makeshift team of Waller & Kingston worked well together.)

-After the match, Vero Rodriguez entered the ring to conduct a post-match interview with the champions when the arena went dark and The Wyatt Sicks’s music hit. They surrounded the ring, but the AAA champs went on the attack. They were very quickly outnumbered and overpowered by the WWE Tag Team Champions and Rowan, who put Pagano and Psycho Clown through tables. Uncle Howdy also hit Sister Abigail. After the slaughter, the Wyatts picked up the AAA tag belts and held them overhead in a clear challenge.