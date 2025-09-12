FREE PODCAST 9/12 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Dave Lagana cohosts and talks Miz & Morrison origins, Triple H insight, ROH stars going to WWE & TNA, ROH changes, more (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Sept. 8 and 9, 2010.

On the Sept. 8, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell includes discussion with live callers on last night’s NXT Season 3 premiere, Chris Jericho’s historical booking and comments on “needing to push the young stars” in WWE, Linda McMahon’s U.S. Senate campaign, responsibility on WWE’s part for wrestler health issues from the past, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed more in-depth WWE’s lack of Wellness Policy transparency, media coverage in Connecticut, and more.

On the Sept. 9, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and special guest co-host ROH producer/writer Dave Lagana included discussion with live callers on Ring of Honor’s Saturday PPV, the direction of the company, ROH stars leaving for WWE & TNA, the origins of Miz & Morrison with Lagana’s insight of how they came about, unique insight on Triple H and strengths as a WWE executive, TNA’s storylines, TV champion in TNA vs. ROH, NXT Season 3, why WWE is giving away Cena vs. Orton on Raw, the watering down of PPVs, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Kaval vs. Daniel Bryan in WWE, ROH’s booking change from Adam Pearce to Delirious, working with Jim Cornette in ROH, and more.

