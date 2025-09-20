AEW ALL OUT PPV RESULTS (9/20): Keller’s report on Hangman vs. Fletcher, Storm vs. Statlander vs. Thekla vs. Hayter, Copeland & Christian vs. FTR, Darby vs. Mox

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW ALL OUT PPV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 20, 2025

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA

STREAMED LIVE ON PPV

Commentators: Excalibur, Bryan Danielson, Tony Schiavone

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of right before showtime, 12,169 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,800 spectators when configured for concerts. (Prior PPV in Toronto, Forbidden Door 2023, drew 13,946

[PRE-SHOW]

(A) SAMOA JOE & POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. THE WORKHORSEMEN (J.D. Darke & Anthony Henry)

WINNERS: Joe & Hobbs in 5:00.

(B) DANIEL GARCIA (w/Marina Shafir) vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA

WINNER: Garcia in 15:00.

(C) HOLOGRAM & KYLE O’REILLY & RODERICK STRONG vs. THE FRAT HOUSE (Cole Karter & Griff Garrison & Preston Vance)

WINNERS: Hologram & Strong & O’Reilly in 3:00.

(D) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & HARLEY CAMERON & QUEEN ANIMATA & MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. MEGAN BAYNE & JULIA HART & SKYE BLUE & PENELOPE FORD – Eight-Woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl

WINNERS: Nightingale & Shirakawa & Cameron & Aminata in 12:00.

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package introduced the show.

-Excalibur introduced the show alongside Tony Schiavone. Bryan Danielson made his ring entrance.

(1) CHRISTIAN CAGE & ADAM COPELAND vs. FTR (Cash & Dax w/Stokely Hathaway)

After a video package, Copeland and Christian walked past some local celebrities backstage. Copeland was zany happy and Christian was cold and distant. Copeland gave him a hard time. The crowd ate it up. Copeland said regarding Christian, “He’s an asshole, but he’s my asshole.” Copeland came out to his entrance theme. Fans chanted, “He’s out asshole!” FTR came out. Dax’s nose was taped as the announcers talked about him suffering a broken nose on Dynamite earlier in the week.

After some early offense by Copeland and Christian, FTR took over for several minutes of methodical offense against Christian. Copeland got a hot tag and scored a near fall on Dax at 8:00. Copeland did John Cena’s sequence with You Can’t See Me and a Five Knuckle Shuffle and an Attitude Adjustment for a near fall. Fans chanted “Cena! Cena!” Danielson said Copeland was “paying homage to one of his top rivals.” He didn’t say Cena’s name. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!”

Danielson said the longer the match goes, the more it favors FTR. Christian and Copeland applied stereo sharpshooters mid-ring. Stokely shoved Dax the ring apron and Dax grabbed it. The ref called for a break. Copeland and Christian cornered Stokely at ringside. Dax and Cash then saved him.

When Copeland had Dax covered, Stokely yanked the ref out of the ring at the two count. Danielson said that should be a DQ. Music played on the stage and Stokely looked to see who it was going to be. Out came Beth Copeland (a/k/a Beth Phoenix). She speared Stokely. Copeland then scored a near fall against Dax in the ring. Beth carried Stokely on her shoulders to the back as fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Cash swung the ring bell at Copeland, but Copeland ducked.

Dax begged off. Copeland spit on him. (Geesh, that’s trashy.) Cash yanked Christian off the ring apron and powerbombed him onto the Spanish announce desk. Dax hit Copeland with the ring bell. FTR gave Copeland a spike piledriver for a near fall. Schiavone asked how Copeland kicked out after that. “Holy cowl” he exclaimed. Danielson said he was worried about Copeland’s neck. Another, “This is awesome!” chant rang out. Copeland gave Dax an Impaler, and then gave Cash an Impaler. Copeland struggled to stand afterward, favoring his neck.

Copeland went for a spear, but FTR countered with a Shatter Machine for a near fall at 16:00. Excalibur said FTR won titles around the world with that. They gave Copeland a second Shatter Machine. Christian intervened, and then Copeland caught Dax with a sudden spear for the win.

WINNERS: Copeland & Christian in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The finish was a little weird in terms of the cadence of the last 15 seconds. FTR hit Shatter Machine, and then Cash just gave Copeland an uppercut and then wandered over to Christian at ringside leading to Copeland surprising him with a spear. Was that the intention or was someone a bit off timing-wise? Anyway, a crowd-pleasing, solid overall tag match.)

-Afterward, Kip Sabian wheeled Nick Wayne to the stage. FTR attacked Christian and Copeland from behind. Sabian handcuffed Copeland to the middle rope as the heels attacked Christian. Beth tried to detach Copeland. FTR approached Beth. She kissed Copeland and said, “I love you” as if she expected to never see him again. She slapped FTR. They gave her a stuff piledriver seconds later. Fans chanted, “You sick f—s!” Danielson called that “disgusting.”