FREE PODCAST 9/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page talk with Wade about the new “Resurrection of Jake the Snake Roberts” documentary, live calls (107 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-17-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked live with Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page regarding the new “Resurrection of Jake the Snake Roberts” documentary along with other topics with live callers throughout.
