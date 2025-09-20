News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page talk with Wade about the new “Resurrection of Jake the Snake Roberts” documentary, live calls (107 min.)

September 20, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-17-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked live with Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page regarding the new “Resurrection of Jake the Snake Roberts” documentary along with other topics with live callers throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025