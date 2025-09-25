FREE PODCAST 9/25 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reigns puts Jey in his place on eve of Clash, Alexa’s trance, Riddle loses, final Clash hype (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (9-25-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers. They discuss Smackdown with callers and emails including Roman Reigns putting Jey Uso in his place on eve of Clash, Alexa Bliss’s “Fiend-induced” trance, Matt Riddle loses clean to King Corbin, and more final Clash hype.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.