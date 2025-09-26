WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/26): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report pm Stratton vs. Cargill vs. Jax for Women’s Title, Sami Zayn’s U.S. Title Open Challenge, Cody Rhodes appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

ORLANDO, FLORIDA AT KIA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 9,831 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 10,293.

[HOUR ONE]

– Michael Cole welcomed the audience to Orlando as WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Nia Jax all arrived to the arena prior to their big triple threat match for Stratton’s Championship. United States Champion Sami Zayn also arrived. Cole introduced his broadcast partner for the evening Booker T, who is replacing Corey Graves the next couple weeks due to Graves getting F-5’d by Brock Lesnar last week. They showed highlights from last Saturday’s Wrestlepalooza PLE debut on ESPN.

– Paul Heyman was standing in the ring. He introduced himself as he does and said that he had a lot to talk about, but since he didn’t have two hours he’d paraphrase. He asked the crowd “what do you want to talk about? The World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins? The crowd chanted “OTC, OTC, OTC.” Heyman said he’d love to talk about the OTC, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, but it’s disrespectful to talk about the injured since he got his ass stretchered out of Clash in Paris because of Bronson Reed.” Heyman suggested they talk about the dog that is going to main event WrestleMania 5 or 10 straight years and who will lead WWE into the 2030s or 2040s…Bron Breakker. Or perhaps they should talk about the rumors and conspiracy theories surround Broccckkkkk Lessssssnar. It was time to be reminded that wrestling has more than one royal family as Cody Rhodes’s music played.

Cody walked down to the ring wearing a light blue suit. Cole welcomed Booker T to the

“Cody Rhodes Experience.” Cody stood face-to-face with Heyman which prompted the fans to sing at him while I contemplated a sandwich. Cody said he made a mistake last week by calling Heyman a goon because he’s actually one of the smartest men and disruptors that he knows. He asked the truck to show footage of Brock Lesnar standing with Paul Heyman from Wrestlepalooza. Cody asked if he was talking to Heyman the Oracle, or the Wise Man, or to the Advocate? The crowd “oooh’d.” Heyman replied that Cody was talking to the G.O.A.T. and that as the G.O.A.T. he appreciated Cody’s question because when Brock Lesnar is around then everyone is in danger. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker came in from the crowd and entered the ring. Heyman told Cody that even though Lesnar wasn’t there that Cody was still in danger right now.

Cody didn’t back down and said it was about time since he keeps hearing how dangerous they both are. He told Breakker that he was sure Heyman tells him that he’s a future Wrestlemania main eventer, but that he probably also tells Reed the same thing. Cody said that he grew up the son of a booker and saw many others and you could always tell what they were about. But no one has figured out who Heyman is loyal to, but Cody guaranteed that he wasn’t loyal to Breakker and Reed. Breakker ripped off his shirt. Cody flipped his watch to Booker T and took off his suit coat, prompting cheers. Cody attacked Reed and Breakker and was about to hit the Cross Rhodes on Reed until he was overcome by the numbers game. Reed and Breakker ganged up on Rhodes as the crowd booed. Suddenly Randy Orton’s music played and Orton ran down to save Cody. Orton took out Reed at ringside and then attempted an RKO on Breakker. Breakker pushed him off but Orton hit an RKO on a just-entering the ring Reed. Orton’s music played as the heels reeled and Cody hugged Orton.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: We’ve fully entered the Cody vs. The Vision feud, but interestingly Seth Rollins was barely mentioned even though he’s Cody’s opponent at Crown Jewel. Perhaps he will be seen later. The segment was effective in portraying Cody as a babyface who will take on all comers against any odds. At some point Breakker and/or Reed will have had enough of people telling them that Heyman doesn’t care about them as much as he does Lesnar. Personally, I like the idea of replacing Rollins with Lesnar in the group to see where that could go, but I’m getting way ahead of myself.)

– Cathey Kelley interviewed The Street Profits backstage near the Gorilla Position. She mentioned the tension between them, but Montez Ford interrupted to say they are past all that. Angelo Dawkins said that they may argue from time-to-time but at the end of the day the goal remains the same. They still want the smoke. The Profts entered for the opening match of the evening. [c]

– Olympic Gold Medalist Noah Lyles was shown sitting in the front row. He took a bow. Melo Don’t Miz made their entrance. Carmelo Hayes received a decent pop.

(1) MELO DON’T MIZ (The Miz & Carmelo Hayes) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) – WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match

Cole mentioned that Melo Don’t Miz are 3-1 as a team. Miz went for a couple immediate roll-ups, earning a two-count for each. Miz and Hayes hit a double-chop on Ford in the corner. Hayes and Ford took turns with pinning combinations that earned nearfalls. Ford tagged in Dawkins who leveled Hayes with a shoulder block. They disposed of Miz to the outside as Ford attempted to get his arm pump over with the crowd. Dawkins went out to attack but Hayes dropkicked him down. Miz and Hayes shook hands. [c]

Ford punched Hayes off the apron, which allowed Miz to gain an advantage with a DDT and cover for another nearfall. Miz tagged out and Hayes whipped him into the corner for a patented Miz “through-the-ropes” clothesline. Hayes covered Ford for another two-count and quickly tagged out. Miz covered after a Hayes legdrop for yet another nearfall. Ford hit a desperation enziguri on Miz but was unable to tag out before Hayes came in and knocked Dawkins off the apron. Hayes pounded on a prone Ford, then whipped him into the corner. Ford tried to fight out of the corner and reached for a tag. Miz charged but Ford sidestepped him. Hayes held onto Ford’s leg, but Ford kicked off and dove for the tag and … missed! He missed because Miz pulled Dawkins to the floor from the outside. Ford turned around and Hayes planted him with a First 48 codebreaker. Hayes went up to the top but Miz tagged himself in. Hayes grabbed Miz’s wrist and they argued. That gave Ford the time he needed to tag his partner. Dawkins came in and nailed Miz with a corkscrew elbow, corner splash and spinning neckbreaker. Ford tagged back in and hit the five star frog splash for the one…two…three. Hayes slid into the ring and appeared to have time to break up the pin but didn’t do it. Cole pointed that out.

Post-match the Wyatts Sicks appeared and were standing (or sitting) on the announce table.

WINNERS: The Street Profits via pinfall in 9:00. The Street Profits are the #1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I really liked how they built to the hot tag with the repeated near misses, but then they kind of half-assed the actual hot tag. It also seems clear now that Hayes and Miz will split soon, which, if you’ve been reading my reports, is also disappointing to me. I still think it would be a more interesting story if they find a way to work together first. But alas. I must type what I see. At least what I see seems to be working for Hayes. His receptions have been pretty positive for weeks now. )

– In the back, Cathy Kelley asked Jade Cargill about her mindset leading into tonight’s championship triple threat match. Jade said it would feel good when she wins the championship tonight. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer walked into the frame as Kelley said, “speaking of new champions.” Jade said that after she wins tonight a storm would be coming Vaquer’s way when they fight at Crown Jewel.

– Giulia and Kiana James made their way to the ring for the next match. [c]

B-Fab and Michin entered to no reaction.

(2) MICHIN & B-FAB vs. GIULIA & KIANA JAMES

Kiana James and B-Fab started the match. B-Fab threw a few decent forearms and a dropkick, followed by a sliding clothesline and cover for a one-count. Michin tagged in and hit a somersault roll onto James in the corner. Michin taunted Giulia but it allowed James enough time to slip away and tag out. Giulia threw Michin across the ring by her hair extensions. Michin reversed and Irish whip and hit a hurricanrana, then tagged her partner. James pulled Giulia to the floor and asked for a timeout. B-Fab came around to attack but missed. Michin tried for a baseball slide but also missed as Giulia sent her careening over the announce table. Giulia celebrated too long which allowed Michin the requisite 3 seconds to recover from being tossed over a table. Michin hit a missile dropkick of the table onto an unsuspecting Giulia. B-Fab helped her partner to her feet as the match continued. [c]

After the break, James was in control of B-Fab in the ring. B-Fab made a semi-hot tag and Michin suplexed James. Michin covered but Giulia broke it up. B-Fab came in and hit a pump kick on Giulia, driving her from the squared circle. Michin went for an Eat Defeat but James countered. Michin managed to hit it and it sent James collapsing back-first into a tag in the corner. Giulia came in and hit a running knee, then a delayed northern lights bomb. She covered Michin for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Giulia and Kiana James by pinfall in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Predictable result. I’m curious who Giulia’s next challenger will be. I doubt it will be Michin or B-Fab.)

– The Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were shown watching the last match from a locker room monitor. NXT’s Sol Ruca and Zaria walked in and told the champions that they’ve admired them for a long time, but now it’s time for them to get a title shot. Flair said they hadn’t earned a title shot yet. Bliss said they are both very talented but they don’t look like a tag team, unlike Bliss and Flair who may argue but when they wrestle they are a team. Bliss told them to get in line. Flair was proud of Bliss for being harsh.

– Drew McIntyre came out to big cheers. He was in a walking boot. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

McIntyre said it occurred to him as he walked out that this was the same arena that he won his second WWE Championship in this arena. He said it was also the first arena he should have walked out to in front of fans as Champion. But he’s not because Cody Rhodes was one step ahead of him. Exhibit A was because the referee took six seconds to count a pinfall that McIntyre had on Cody. Exhibit B was that McIntyre was going to put Cody’s head through the announce table with a Claymore kick again, but the referee got between them. McIntyre questioned why the referee protected Cody. It was up to McIntyre if he wanted to kick his head through the table and get disqualified. There was no reason the referee should have got in the way. But instead the referee gave time for Cody to move and it cost McIntyre the championship. McIntyre blamed Cody for it because the referee was just trying to feed his family. Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis came out on stage.

Aldis said a lot of what McIntyre said made sense but that in wrestling you win some and you lose some. It wasn’t McIntyre’s night so he shouldn’t make excuses. Aldis questioned where McIntyre’s walking boot came from because it didn’t come from the WWE medical team. McIntyre said he had his own medical team. Aldis said that McIntyre’s claim that he isn’t the WWE Champion because of corruption he’s insane. Aldis told McIntyre to have a good night and left. McIntyre said it was B.S. and everyone knew it. He was interrupted by Jacob Fatu.

Fatu came out to a good ovation and strutted down to the ring. Fatu grabbed the microphone out of McIntyre’s hand and told him to shut his ass up and stop bitching. Fatu told McIntyre that he comes out every week to cry and complain and blame everyone else for his wrongdoing. He told him to just sit his peg leg ass down. McIntyre grabbed the microphone and questioned who Fatu is to come at him like this. Fatu grabbed the microphone back and said McIntyre must have forgotten that Fatu was all gas and no brakes with it yana…. McIntyre gave him a Glasgow kiss headbutt. It angered Fatu who retaliated with a superkick. Fatu took off McIntyre’s boot and leveled him with it. Fatu stood over the fallen McIntyre.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Welcome back Jacob Fatu. Sign me up for the Fatu vs. McIntyre matches. They should be fun. Fatu needs to get his edge back too. Not making sure he gets his catchphrases in EVERY appearance will help.)

– Tiffany Stratton was getting her makeup ready for her match tonight. Stephanie Vaquer walked over and said that she wish her luck tonight and said perhaps they will face each other at Crown Jewel. Stratton said she respected Vaquer but if they wrestle Stratton will win.

– United States Champion Sami Zayn was talking to Rey Fenix somewhere in the back. They thanked each other for their great match last week. Fenix asked Zayn if he knew who his challenger would be tonight and Zayn said he had no idea because it could be anyone from Raw or Smackdown or since they are in Orlando it could be anybody. Someone was talking on the phone off in the distance but it was dark so I’m not exactly sure who it was. I think it may have been Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn entered for his latest Open Challenge.

(3) SAMI ZAYN [c] vs. TBD – Open Challenge for the United States Championship

WINNER: Andrade & Rey Fenix by pinfall in 16:00.

– The announcers ran down next week’s Smackdown card in ??? which includes:

R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

The Street Profits vs. Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis (WWE Tag Team Championship)

Jimmy Uso

(4) TIFFANY STRATTON (c) vs. JADE CARGILL vs. NIA JAX – WWE Women’s Championship match

WINNER: Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso by pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge's Analysis: .)