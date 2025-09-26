FREE PODCAST 9/26 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell talk Michael Cole as a heel announcer, WWE Night of Champions, RVD’s shameful promo (180 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Sept. 21 and 22, 2010.

On the Sept. 21, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell, they discuss the Raw ratings drop, Night of Champions fallout, who should be TNA Champ right now, Michael Cole as a heel announcer, mystery G.M. speculation, RVD’s shameful promo on TNA Impact last week, and much more including the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow topic of merging titles and brands and more.

On the Sept. 22, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops includes discussion with live callers on Tuesday night’s NXT, C.M. Punk on commentary, whether Punk is the new Jericho, Jericho’s storyline and real-time Tweet discussion, the poor Raw TV rating and what WWE can do, whether it means Vince McMahon or Triple H are coming back for a quick fix, John Cena as a potential heel with Nexus, the mystery Raw GM, the state of the women’s division in WWE, Cole ripping on Hart Dynasty on Raw, and much more. Also, Pat McNeill’s Live Events Center! In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss in-depth RVD’s promo on Impact last week and where it fits in historically, the lack of vision and direction for TNA, steroids in sports including the PED issue in MMA with Chael Sonnen, plus Nostalgia News & Notes this week.

