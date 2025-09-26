FREE PODCAST 9/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review All Out’s success, address criticism of AEW’s violence portrayal, direction heading into WrestleDream, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introduction

(02:43) Gregg’s passionate defense of AEW against violence criticism from wrestling media coverage

(14:57) Joel’s analysis of AEW’s core identity split between pay-per-view excellence and weekly TV inconsistency

(19:51) Darby Allin flamethrower segment

(27:00) Dynamite Pittsburgh follow-up coverage and post-All Out directions

(33:02) Women’s Tag Team Championships announcement as Tony Khan’s major reveal

(39:21) Orange Cassidy’s return setup with Kyle Fletcher TNT title implications

(46:38) MJF’s emotional promo

(52:23) Adam Copeland taking time-off following Beth attack

(54:42) Jurassic Express reunion analysis

(56:06) The Acclaimed reunion skepticism

(59:02) Kris Statlander heel turn is a missed opportunity

(1:06:00) All Out buy rate success

(1:08:16) Wrestle Dream venue

(1:09:36) Collision and Dynamite six-year anniversary show announcements

(1:12:14) Zach’s email and odd man out trivia part 2

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com