FREE PODCAST 9/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review All Out’s success, address criticism of AEW’s violence portrayal, direction heading into WrestleDream, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
(00:00) Introduction
(02:43) Gregg’s passionate defense of AEW against violence criticism from wrestling media coverage
(14:57) Joel’s analysis of AEW’s core identity split between pay-per-view excellence and weekly TV inconsistency
(19:51) Darby Allin flamethrower segment
(27:00) Dynamite Pittsburgh follow-up coverage and post-All Out directions
(33:02) Women’s Tag Team Championships announcement as Tony Khan’s major reveal
(39:21) Orange Cassidy’s return setup with Kyle Fletcher TNT title implications
(46:38) MJF’s emotional promo
(52:23) Adam Copeland taking time-off following Beth attack
(54:42) Jurassic Express reunion analysis
(56:06) The Acclaimed reunion skepticism
(59:02) Kris Statlander heel turn is a missed opportunity
(1:06:00) All Out buy rate success
(1:08:16) Wrestle Dream venue
(1:09:36) Collision and Dynamite six-year anniversary show announcements
(1:12:14) Zach’s email and odd man out trivia part 2
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.