FREE PODCAST 9/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review All Out’s success, address criticism of AEW’s violence portrayal, direction heading into WrestleDream, more (101 min.)

September 26, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introduction
(02:43) Gregg’s passionate defense of AEW against violence criticism from wrestling media coverage
(14:57) Joel’s analysis of AEW’s core identity split between pay-per-view excellence and weekly TV inconsistency
(19:51) Darby Allin flamethrower segment
(27:00) Dynamite Pittsburgh follow-up coverage and post-All Out directions
(33:02) Women’s Tag Team Championships announcement as Tony Khan’s major reveal
(39:21) Orange Cassidy’s return setup with Kyle Fletcher TNT title implications
(46:38) MJF’s emotional promo
(52:23) Adam Copeland taking time-off following Beth attack
(54:42) Jurassic Express reunion analysis
(56:06) The Acclaimed reunion skepticism
(59:02) Kris Statlander heel turn is a missed opportunity
(1:06:00) All Out buy rate success
(1:08:16) Wrestle Dream venue
(1:09:36) Collision and Dynamite six-year anniversary show announcements
(1:12:14) Zach’s email and odd man out trivia part 2

