NXT NO MERCY RESULTS (9/27): Oba Femi defends NXT Men’s Title against Ricky Saints, Jacy Jayne vs. Lol Vice for NXT Women’s Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT NO MERCY RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 27, 2025

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLA. AT THE WAR MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.) & NETFLIX (Int’ll)

REPORT BY PAUL WEIGLE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Josephs, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

PRESHOW HIGHLIGHTS

-Sam Roberts and Megan Morant hosted. They previewed each match, discussing the strengths and weaknesses of each competitor.

-The conclusion of the Oba Femi vs Trick Williams match from last week’s NXT, which had no finish when a dozen TNA wrestlers rushed the ring and brawled with NXT wrestlers.

-Footage of TNA Victory Road where Kelani Jordan defeating Lei Ying Lee to win the TNA Knockouts Championship after it was vacated by Ash by Elegance.

-Video recapping the history of the feud between Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace.

-Tavion Heights interviewed by Blake Howard. Heights discussed his love of the roar of the crowd, and how he missed it when competing at the Olympics in Tokyo. Heights said he is the right person to defeat Ethan Page for the North American Championship. He shared his love of fishing, traveling with his wife, and buying Pokemon Cards “I’m a grown man, and I buy what I want with my grown man money.” Heights vowed to become North American Champion.

-Video about Ricky Saints. He returns to the site of his childhood home in New Orleans, although the home itself was swept away in a hurricane. Pics of Saints as a young wrestling fan were showed, and he expressed that his passion and stubbornness has been the secret to his success. His motivation is survival and keeping himself from ever going back to his former circumstances, which seemed to be poverty and obscurity. Saints was shown talking with people on the streets in New Orleans about his upcoming title match. He pledged to defeat Oba Femi, in order to prove himself to his family and those who have struggled like he has.

Weigle’s analysis: This was a great video, which did more to humanize Saints and express who he is and what his mission statement is, than anything else I’ve seen since he debuted in NXT. I’d like to see more of this type of video.

-Interview with Lainey Reid, which highlights her history racing horses and competing in college soccer. She reviews her short career in NXT and discusses her prospects to win the Women’s Speed Championship.

Weigle’s analysis: This was also good. Reid is a natural performer and came off very well in the interview, making a case for herself as a contender to beat Roca. I can see why she is being featured on NXT after only a brief time in the business.

-Abbreviated matches from the last NXT No Mercy were shown with no introduction, including Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch, and Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo.

-Video of Josh Briggs. Briggs said that he is tired of being told he was not charismatic enough to connect with the fans. He does not care if audience likes him and he enjoys spiting the fans by his success. He contrasted himself with Je’Von Evans, who seeks the approval of the audience.

-Video revieing the rivalry of Oba Femi and Ricky Saints. Femi reviewed his success in NXT as champion since January of this year. Saints expressed the importance of winning the NXT title as a way of validating his career. Highlights of their exchanges were shown.

Shawn Michaels broke news that Reid injured herself training the night before and was unable to compete tonight. Sol Ruca will defend her Speed title against a mystery opponent.

Weigle’s analysis: This was a worthwhile preshow, with the exception of the excerpts from past No Mercy Matches, which seemed like filler. Roberts and Morant work well together, and effectively hyped each match.

NXT NO MERCY

-The recently-updated “Then, Now, Together, Forever” opening brand stamp aired, narrated by Paul Levesque.

– A video was shown of Fort Lauderdale Harbor, and the outside of the War Memorial arena. Wrestlers were shown arriving, including Lola Vice, Fatal Influence, Jordynne Grace, Blake Monroe, Ricky Saints and Oba Femi.

– A video aired hyping No Mercy, showing clips of the performers and highlights of the build. An abbreviated story the rivalry behind each matchup was shown in turn. The ruthlessness and malicious intent of the wrestlers was emphasized.

(1) JE’VON EVANS vs. JOSH BRIGGS

Evans came out first, to a strong reaction from fans in attendance in the small arena. Josh Briggs was greeted by a chorus of boos. A clip was shown of Briggs attacking Evans on SmackDown the night before.

The match started with a flurry of offense by Evans, delivering kicks and punches until being picked up and tackled over the top rope by Briggs. Evans immediately started favoring his right hip. The two brawled outside of the ring, with Evans using speed moves to counter Briggs’ power. Back in the ring Evans hit a hurricarana and dropkicking rapid succession. Briggs once again overpowered Evans by picking him up and ramming him into the corner. Briggs delivered a bodyslam and followed up with an elbow drop. Briggs showed a methodical pace while stomping on Evans and standing on his back. Evans slipped off Brigg’s shoulder and attempted a comeback, rolling up Briggs for a two count. However, Briggs responded with two backbreakers, targeting the Evans’s injured hip. Briggs threw Evans into the corner with a great deal of force, the entire ring shuddered and Evans continued to sell his hip and lower back. Briggs continued to stomp on Evans and Irish whipped him into the corner strongly a second time.

The third time he tried to throw Evans into the corner, Evans countered and began a flurry of punches on Briggs. Evan was able to get a momentary advantage until Briggs shoved him off the apron into the ringside barrier, further exacerbating Evans’ hip injury. “You can’t wrestle” chant directed at Briggs. Briggs paused to taunt the crowd, giving Evans a chance to get off a few punches, rally, and hit a rebound back suplex on Briggs. Evans rebounded off the ropes with clotheslines but was unable to drop Briggs until Evans hit him with a surprise superkick, then knocked him down with another clothesline.

Briggs started to beg off, and Evans took off his shirt and threw it at Briggs before hitting him with another flurry of punches, this time to great effect. Briggs collapsed into the corner, and Evans set up for a coast to coast before Briggs rolled out of the ring. Evans leapt outside of the ring onto Briggs, then rolled him back into the ring to hit a soaring top rope frog splash, then covered for a very close 2 count. Briggs took over again by kicking Evans in the back of the head, then hitting him with a clothesline from behind, which was good for a 2 count of his own. Evans hit a jumping forearm and hit the ropes.

The two exchanged multiple strike soff the ropes, until Briggs floored Evans with a kick to the face. He followed up with some power offensive moves, including flipping Evans over then delivering a knee to his face, which was good for another 2-count. Briggs dragged Evans to the corner and climbed to the top rope, pulled evans up into the top of the turnbuckle, then tried to give a chokeslam off the top rope. However, Evans flipped in mid air and landed on his feet, then kicked Briggs. Briggs immediately responded with a thunderous chokeslam then went to cover Evans, who once again kicked out at 2.

Briggs charged Evans, who ducked. Briggs flipped out of the ring, then took over agin. He threw Evans back in the ring and clotheslined him, before going for the pin. This time Evans barely got his foot on the ropes to avert a 3-count. Briggs was frustrated, dragged Evans by his hair into the corner while talking smack. He then started to climb the top rope but evans grabbed his ankle, saying ‘hell no!” Evans pushed and slapped Briggs several times before hitting him with a dropkick. He went for another move when Briggs kicked im out of the air. Briggs delivered a chokeslam but Evans countered, delivering his cutter, and covering for a three count.

Winner: Je’Von Evans in about 17 minutes

-Evans celebrated, and the announcers indicated he would turn his attention to TNA”s X-Division.

(Weigle’s Analysis: These two worked very well together Briggs hits hard, and his power moves were a great foil to Evan’s high-flying athleticism. The action was so fast-paced, it was hard to record. The crowd was into this one, boing Briggs and cheering Evans as appropriate. A great effort by both men.)

(2) SOL RUCA vs. JAIDA PARKER – NXT Women’s Speed Title Match

Shawn Michaels had previously broke news that Reid injured herself training the night before and was unable to compete tonight. Sol Ruca will defend her Speed title against a mystery opponent.

Parker was announced as the mystery opponent replacing Laney Reid.

The match started off with a bang as soon as the bell rang, with both going for quick pin attempts. Ruca took control early, kicking Parker out of the ring and hitting her with a dive off the ring stairs before throwing her back in the ring. Parker rolled out again, and Ruca attempted a baseball slide but was caught and punched by Parker. Parker took control, and went for a pin repeatedly, bur Ruca kicked out at 2. Ruca hit a backstabber-like maneuver, and went for the Sol Snatcher but was countered. Parker took over, hit a falcon arrow, and another failed pin attempt.

Parker dropped Ruca and tried for Hypnotic. Sol countered, tried to flip Parker over but they both collapsed onto one another. Ruca went for a pin but Parker kicked out. Outside the ring on the ramp, Parker hit Ruca and threw her back into the ring as the 2-minute warning was announced. Parker went for a suplex but Ruca countered with a DDT, which was good for another near fall. The two traded blows and Ruca took over with a flurry of offense, before Parker hit a Samoan drop. Ruca draped Parker over the top ropes, dragged her out of the ring.

The two traded blows outside the ring until Ruca hit parker on the steps and missed a moonsault attempted. Parker hit a her finisher Hypnotic outside the ring, rolled Ruca back into the ring before confronting Zaida. Parker was then confronted by Lash Legen. Legend tried to hit Paker but ran into a clothesline by Zaida instead. Parker rolled back into the ring but had given Ruca too much time to recover. Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher as Parker reentered the ring, and covered Parker for the three count.

Winner: Sol Ruca in 02:56

(Weigle’s Analysis: The action was fast and furious, as one would expect. It was fun while it lasted, but didn’t really have enough time to get going, as per the Speed rules.)

– Kelley interviewed Joe Hendry. Hendry expressed that he respects Dark State. Dark State approached and confronted him, threatened to beat him down if he dared to speak against them, and put him in the hospital. “When Dark State strikes, ain’t nobody safe.” Hendry seemed to consider joining Dark State rather than standing against them.