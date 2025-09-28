TNA VICTORY ROAD 2025 RESULTS (9/26): Slater vs. Reed, Moose vs. Ali, Jordan vs. Lee

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA VICTORY ROAD 2025 RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

EDMONTON, AB AT EDMONTON EXPO CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO VICTORY ROAD

-ZACHARY WENTZ BEAT TREY MIGUEL & CEDRIC ALEXANDER

MAIN SHOW

(1) EDDIE EDWARDS & BRIAN MYERS & JDC (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. THE GREAT HANDS (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) & AGENT ZERO

A fired-up JDC made his return in this preview to the Hardcore War match at Bound for Glory. JDC hit the top rope legdrop on Hotch to get the win.

WINNERS: JDC & Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers

The show’s opening video aired here.

Santino Marella and TNA President Carlos Silva were in the ring as TNA Knockouts Champion Ash By Elegance gave a special announcement. An emotional Ash said that she was no longer able to compete, was stepping away from in-ring competition, and had to forfeit the title. She thanked the fans and said she would miss them. Fans cheered for Ash and gave her a standing ovation. Santino said they would have a battle royal tonight, and the last two wrestlers would have a match to compete for the title.

(2) KNOCKOUTS BATTLE ROYAL

The last six wrestlers were the Elegance Brand, the Iinspiration, Lei Ying Lee, and Kelani Jordan. Lee and Jordan teamed up to throw out the two tag teams.

WINNERS: Lei Ying Lee & Kelani Jordan

(3) MATT CARDONA & THE HOMETOWN MAN vs. NIC & RYAN NEMETH

A few minutes into the match, Joe Hendry was shown laid out backstage. HTM rolled up Ryan to get the win. The Nemeths attached HTM after the match and took his mask. Cardona covered HTM’s face.

WINNERS: The Hometown Man & Matt Cardona

(4) MIKE SANTANA vs. RIDGE HOLLAND

Santana pinned Holland after a Spin the Block clothesline. Trick Williams attacked Santana from behind after the match. Santana fought him off, but Holland grabbed Santana’s leg for a distraction. Trick knocked out Santana with the title belt.

WINNER: Mike Santana

(5) MOOSE vs. MUSTAFA ALI

Everyone from the System and Order 4 was banned from ringside for this match. At the end, Tasha Steelz (dressed as one of the dancers that accompanied Ali to the ring) ran in and gave Moose a low blow, allowing Ali to get the win and secured his team’s advantage in the Hardcore War match at Bound for Glory.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali

(6) JOE HENDRY vs. ERIC YOUNG

The Northern Armory ran in towards the end to stop Eric from using a chair. Hendry gave Eric a Standing Ovation on the chair to get the win.

WINNER: Joe Hendry

(7) MATT HARDY vs. AJ FRANCIS

This was a Tables Match that was set up during a confrontation on the countdown show. Matt gave AJ a legdrop from the top rope through a table that was set up on the floor to get the win.

WINNER: Matt Hardy

(8) LEI YING LEE vs. KELANI JORDAN — TNA Knockouts Title match

Indi Hartwell was the special referee for this match. Towards the end, Lee had Kelani pinned, but Indi had been accidentally bumped and couldn’t make the count in time. Kelani gave Lee the split-legged moonsault from the top rope to get the pin and become the new champion. Ash By Elegance helped Kelani celebrate on the ramp.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan

(9) STEVE MACLIN (c) vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN — TNA International Title match

Good match. Maclin was on the verge of winning, but El Mesias from AAA came out to confront him. Frankie used the distraction to give Maclin a low blow and a slingshot cutter to get the pin and the title victory.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian

(10) LEON SLATER (c) vs. MYRON REED

This was an excellent match and deserving of the main event slot. After lots of high-flying action, Slater won after a Swanton 450. Je’von Evans from NXT appeared on the screen after the match and challenged Slater to a title match at Bound for Glory.

WINNER: Leon Slater