FREE PODCAST 9/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Reigns-Uso, Takeover, Drew-Orton, WWE Women’s Division, upcoming draft, ROH, Impact (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-28-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and where they go from here, preview NXT Takeover, the future of Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton feud, WWE Women’s Division post-draft, other potential key talent moves, ROH Pure Tournament, TNA Impact’s use of new stars, Chris Jericho-MJF, Kenny Omega’s character, COVID outbreaks, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com