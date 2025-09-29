WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, September 29, 2025 – Special start time 7 pm ET

Where: Raleigh, N.C. at Lenovo Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,673 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,242. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev – WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed) – Tornado Tag Team match

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Los Americanos

Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (9/22): Keller’s report on Wrestlepalooza fallout with Cody-Seth face off to build Crown Jewel match, Vaquer’s celebration promo, Perez vs. Bayley

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Paramount announces media rights deal with TKO’s Zuffa Boxing