Viewership and key demo data for show with Fletcher vs. Kommander, plus Hook & Kingston as a team, comparisons to past two years – AEW Collision Ratings Report (9/27)

Last Saturday night’s (9/27) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 248,000 viewers, compared to 235,000 two weeks prior week and the 300,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 305,000. Additional viewers watch AEW Collision on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

One year ago this week, it drew 436,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 328,000.

Two years ago this week, it drew 327,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 484,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.05 rating, compared to 0.05 and 0.07 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.07.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.12 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.10.

Two years ago, it drew a a 0.08 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.16.

