WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, October 3, 2025

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,943 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 17,556 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn’s United States Open Challenge to continue

Tiffany Stratton to appear

Damian Priest to be in action

