FREE PODCAST 10/4 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): “X-Pac” Sean Waltman on whether WWE would be in good hands with Triple H in charge eventually, updates his scary injury (116 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (10-1-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked live with “X-Pac” Sean Waltman, an update on the scary injury he suffered this week, will WWE be in good hands with Triple H eventually, should wrestlers Sting’s age still wrestle, evaluating WWE’s ring style, and much more with live callers and email questions.
