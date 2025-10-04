News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/4 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): “X-Pac” Sean Waltman on whether WWE would be in good hands with Triple H in charge eventually, updates his scary injury (116 min.)

October 4, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (10-1-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked live with “X-Pac” Sean Waltman, an update on the scary injury he suffered this week, will WWE be in good hands with Triple H eventually, should wrestlers Sting’s age still wrestle, evaluating WWE’s ring style, and much more with live callers and email questions.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025