VIP PODCAST 10/4 – NXT Eight Years Back: Wells & Stoup cover NXT from 10-4-17 including McIntyre vs. Strong, Lio Rush’s debut, Kairi Sane’s first NXT match, Robert Redford films, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of NXT Eight Years Back, Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover NXT from October 4, 2017, including McIntyre vs. Strong, Lio Rush’s debut, Kairi Sane’s first NXT match, Robert Redford films, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com