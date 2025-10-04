VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #881 (October 1, 2005): Keller and Mitchell on the New Monday Night War including the breakdown of the relationship between WWE and Spike TV, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #881 cover-dated October 1, 2005: The cover story features Wade Keller’s analysis of the pissing contest between WWE and Spike TV on the final edition of Raw on Spike TV, why things went bad between those two parties, how the stage is set for TNA, and more… Bruce Mitchell presents Vegas Odds on various things happening during the upcoming encore to the Monday Night War… Pat McNeill looks at the history of the WWE-MMA connection and rivalry… Also, James Caldwell chronicles Ring of Honor’s top storyline of the year with C.M. Punk and his ROH World Title win and title reign before heading to WWE… James Guttman examines what it would take for tag teams to take off again in WWE… Wade Keller’s End Notes with random thoughts on top stories of the week… Part two of the Torch Talk with Jeff Hardy… Also WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, Top Five Stories of the Week, The Raw Big Story, The Smackdown Big Story, The OVW TV Big Story, and more…

