VIP PODCAST 10/3 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Tiffany-Vaquer contract signing, Sami Zayn open challenge, Hayes-Miz break-up, Reed & Breakker vs. Orton & Cody (23 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the October 3 edition of WWE Smackdown including a Tiffany Stratton-Stephanie Vaquer contract signing, Sami Zayn open challenge against Aleister Black, the Carmello Hayes-Miz break-up, Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker vs. Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes, and more.
