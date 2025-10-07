NXT TV RESULTS (10/7): Wells’s live report on NXT vs. TNA Survivor Series matches, Hardy Boyz vs. DarkState, Ethan Page vs. Mustafa Ali, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

OCTOBER 7, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-The show opened with a hype video promising a once-in-a-lifetime showdown. Video clips were shown of the major players in tonight’s matches, with much of the footage coming from last week’s show that set this up. The two men’s teams were shown arriving, and Vic said that would be tonight’s main event. The women’s teams were shown arriving also.

(1) THE HARDY BOYZ (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (TNA Tag Team Champions) vs. DARKSTATE (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) (w/Cutler James & Saquon Shugars) (NXT Tag Team Champions) – Champions vs. Champions, winner takes all

DarkState tried to swarm, but the Hardy Boyz cleared the ring of them. Referee Adrian Butler sent James & Shugars to the back. The bell sounded and Jeff faced off with Lennox. In the audience, Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley were shown, as members of both companies’ hall of fame. Jeff controlled Lennox and made a couple of early covers, but Lennox made a tag and Griffin grounded Jeff with basic power stuff. Griffin missed a standing leg drop and Matt tagged in. Matt fought off Griffin in a corner, but got caught on a charge. He set up a twist of fate but Lennox had made the blind tag and he grounded Jeff. The match went to commercial with no split-screen. [c]

Lennox was still dominating Jeff upon return. He went with some ground & pound followed by a splash. He tagged Griffin, who kept it up with some kicks, then a choke over the second rope. Lennox tagged in and laid out Jeff with a big DDT for two. The hot audience chanted for the Hardy Boyz. Griffin hit a big elbow for two. Lennox tagged in as the heat sequence reached five minutes. Jeff finally fought free of the would-be double team and hit the whisper in the wind on both men. He leaped for the hot tag. Matt hit a bunch of rights, a side effect on Lennox, and a spike DDT on Griffin. He battered Lennox in a corner, and the Hardyz teamed up for the Plot Twist for two. “This is awesome” chant.

DarkState hit a big spinebuster on Matt, then set up a Doomsday Device. Matt wriggled free in a very awkward spot, but the guys saved it without injury. Matt put down Lennox with a Twist of Fate. Jeff tagged in and immediately hit the Swanton Bomb for the win and the titles.

WINNERS: The Hardy Boyz at 10:43.

(Wells’s Analysis: No real surprise, as this was clearly set up to allow the Hardy Boyz to win another tag title they’ve never won before. DarkState really could have used the win as while they’re champions, the jury is still out on them, but between history – and the fact that TNA had yet to win an NXT Championship while NXT has repeatedly won TNA Championships, this outcome was inevitable. The match was okay, and was set up for the Hardy Boyz to play their greatest hits)

-Vic promoted the women’s Survivor Series match, up next. [c]

-While he didn’t mention their relationship, Vic was clearly jazzed to introduce TNA ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell (his wife, formerly of NXT).

(2) TEAM NXT (Jacy Jayne & Sol Ruca & Lola Vice & Jaida Parker) vs. TEAM TNA (Kelani Jordan & Mara Sade & The Iinspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) – Survivor Series Style Match with Jordynne Grace as Special Referee

After Parker was introduced, she and Vice did Parker’s litte entrance dance together, and when Ruca got there, the three did hers, too. They were less excited about joining Jayne, but they did so.

Jayne and Jordan – the captains – started the match and went to quick mat reversals and near-falls. After a few shots neither could land, Vice tagged herself in, to the annoyance of Jayne. Jordan held Vice in an arm wringer and the Iinspiration made two tags, grounded Vice, and did a pose to cheers. Santino Marella and Carlos Silva watched on a monitor in a room somewhere in the CWC. Parker and Sade tagged in. Parker and Vice did a stereo hip attack on Sade. Sade threw some rights, then hit a neckbreaker and covered for two. Parker and Sade got chippy, and Grace tried to get control, but then she told them to just go ahead and fight. It was pier eight for a moment and all women got some shine as action spilled out to the ramp side. Ruca hit a plancha to the outside on all four TNA women, and the NXT team jumped up and down together excitedly, totally giving in to being a team for one week that will likely be ignored soon when it’s time to just be faces and heels again, and the match went to commercial, again with no split-screen. [c]

Cassie Lee had Sol Ruca grounded, and Mara Sade tagged in to keep it up. The audience was doing the wave for some reason. Sade hit a knee drop on Ruca for two, then tagged each member of the Iinspiration, but Ruca hit them with a double suplex as they attempted to suplex her. Jordan and Jayne each tagged in, and Jayne played a babyface house of fire, which was…a strange decision. She hit a cannonball on Jordan in a corner, then a senton from the second buckle for two. Jordan hit a split-legged stunner and both Parker and Sade tagged in. Lee and McKay made tags again and Parker beat them both down and stacked them in the corner for the teardrop. She missed in the corner on Sade, who hit a reverse x-factor. Sade went up and completely missed a moonsault by overshooting Parker. Yikes. Parker hit a falcon arrow and got a near-fall, broken up by Ruca. Yet again, every woman got involved and hit impact moves. Parker laid out a bunch of TNA women, but Sade rolled her up for three. Immediately afterward, Ruca came in and hit the Sol Snatcher to eliminate Sade. I’m guessing the formula of TNA getting some quick rollups and NXT getting pins via finishers will continue. [c]

First elimination: Parker by Sade at 12:37

Second elimination: Sade by Ruca at 13:05

McKay & Jayne were going at it evenly. McKay got dumped but Lee quickly got her back to the ring. Vice made a hot tag and hit impact kicks on all of TNA. Vice hit Jordan and McKay with repeated hips in the corners, and Lee reentered. Vice finished off Lee with a backfist, and then finished McKay with a submission, with Jordan able to break it up but electing not to.

Third and fourth: The Iinspiration by Lola Vice at 19:00 and 19:24

Jordan hit the split-legged moonsault and had the visual pin on Jayne, but Grace was hung up with the Iinspiration and she didn’t get the pin. Jordan did, however, roll up Vice for the pin shortly after. McKenzie Mitchell said “The winners of the match, team – ” but thankfully caught herself at the last moment.

Fifth elimination: Vice by Jordan at 21:19

Fans chanted “traitor” at Jordan. She fought both women, but eventually got hit with a Sol Snatcher. Jayne tagged herself in and stole the pin.

Sixth elimination: Jordan by Jayne at 23:12.

WINNERS: Jacy Jayne & Sol Ruca at 23:12.

(Wells’s Analysis: Jayne continues to be a big priority for whatever reason. Vice got plenty of shine, scoring two eliminations, but didn’t get to survive; however, her elimination came at the hands of someone who’s actually NXT, so it’s not like she took a fall to TNA. The only NXT star to take a fall to TNA was Parker, and it was a flash rollup that did her in. Fun action through most of this, but Mara Sade’s completely missed moonsault and McKenzie Mitchell nearly calling the winner too early might reinforce the stereotypes that some WWE fans feel about most any other company)

-Mustafa Ali and Ethan Page separately walked through the back ahead of their match. [c]