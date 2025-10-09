News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/9 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss whether Samoa Joe or AJ Styles have a better body of work, plus TNA BFG preview, Don Callis Family, more (102 min.)

October 9, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

  • Did Samoa Joe or A.J. Styles build a more impressive body of work in their careers?
  • Thoughts on “Hangman” Page vs Samoa Joe, the build so far and the match
  • Thoughts on John Cena vs. A.J. Styles, the build and what to expect in the match
  • A preview of TNA Bound for Glory
  • Analysis of the Don Callis Family
  • Reaction to the NXT vs. TNA Showdown special on Tuesday
  • What is WWE getting out of this TNA alliance? Is there a master plan or end game?
  • And more

