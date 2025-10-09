FREE PODCAST 10/9 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss whether Samoa Joe or AJ Styles have a better body of work, plus TNA BFG preview, Don Callis Family, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

Did Samoa Joe or A.J. Styles build a more impressive body of work in their careers?

Thoughts on “Hangman” Page vs Samoa Joe, the build so far and the match

Thoughts on John Cena vs. A.J. Styles, the build and what to expect in the match

A preview of TNA Bound for Glory

Analysis of the Don Callis Family

Reaction to the NXT vs. TNA Showdown special on Tuesday

What is WWE getting out of this TNA alliance? Is there a master plan or end game?

And more

