News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 10/16 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (early-October 2007): Commentary on Frustrations, Raw Review, ROH Driven PPV Review, News Items (88 min.)

October 16, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines from Oct. 6, 8, 9, and 10, 2007. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

-SATURDAY – OCTOBER 6 (ROH Driven PPV Thoughts)

-MONDAY – OCTOBER 8 (WWE Raw Thoughts)

-TUESDAY – OCTOBER 9 (News & Analysis on low rating for Raw)

-WEDNESDAY – OCTOBER 10 (Commentary on Frustrations)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025