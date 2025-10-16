WWE NXT Ratings Report (10/14): Total viewership and key demo data for Tuesday’s episode compared to last two weeks and last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (10/14) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 690,000 viewers, compared to 625,000 the prior week and the 572,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 666,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 639,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 684,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 798,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 757,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.12 rating, compared to 0.12 and 0.10 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.14.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.

The announced matches and segments were…

Battle Royal for shot at NXT Women’s Championship (winner to face Jacy Jayne at Halloween Havoc)

Blake Monroe vs. Zaria

Josh Briggs vs. Matt Cardona

El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Lexis King

