WWE NXT Ratings Report (10/14): Total viewership and key demo data for Tuesday’s episode compared to last two weeks and last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Tuesday night’s (10/14) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 690,000 viewers, compared to 625,000 the prior week and the 572,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 666,000.
One year ago this week, NXT drew 639,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 684,000.
Two years ago this week, NXT drew 798,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 757,000.
ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…
Did you know you can read an ad-free, silky-smooth-loading version of this website with a PWTorch VIP Membership? Also, unlock 35+ years of archives including nearly 2,000 PWTorch Weekly Newsletters dating back to the late 1980s, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, and two decades of podcasts including Post-PPV Roundtable Podcasts dating back to the mid-2000s. Plus, new VIP-exclusive articles and podcasts throughout the week, fully compatible with the native Apple Podcasts app: CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON VIP MEMBERSHIP
Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.12 rating, compared to 0.12 and 0.10 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.14.
One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.
The announced matches and segments were…
- Battle Royal for shot at NXT Women’s Championship (winner to face Jacy Jayne at Halloween Havoc)
- Blake Monroe vs. Zaria
- Josh Briggs vs. Matt Cardona
- El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Lexis King
Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.
(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.