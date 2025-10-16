News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 10/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Breakker-Seth angle, “Smashing Machine” review, IWGP Title change, TNA Bound for Glory review, Ibushi injury, more (113 min.)

October 16, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • Review of “Smashing Machine”
  • New Japan’s King of Pro Wrestling review including IWGP Title change from Zack Sabre Jr. to Konosuke Takeshita
  • A review of TNA Bound for Glory, what it delivered on and what it didn’t
  • A review of NXT including some follow-up on BFG plus an unlikely new Women’s Title challenger established
  • Reaction to the Kota Ibushi injury against Josh Alexander and the move a minute earlier that might’ve set in motion the botched spot and bad fall
  • A review of AEW Collision from Saturday and AEW Dynamite (+Collision) with a final push to WrestleDream
  • A preview of the full AEW WrestleDream line-up
  • A review of WWE Smackdown
  • Thoughts on the breaking news of the Jacob Fatu injury
  • A review of WWE Raw including the big Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker angle
  • A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of the next UFC event
  • Looking back at the Wanderlei Silva vs. Vitor Belfort event with a substitution and the hyjinx that followed
  • Reaction to the Andrade situation as WWE delays his continued participation with AEW

