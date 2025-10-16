VIP PODCAST 10/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Breakker-Seth angle, “Smashing Machine” review, IWGP Title change, TNA Bound for Glory review, Ibushi injury, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Review of “Smashing Machine”

New Japan’s King of Pro Wrestling review including IWGP Title change from Zack Sabre Jr. to Konosuke Takeshita

A review of TNA Bound for Glory, what it delivered on and what it didn’t

A review of NXT including some follow-up on BFG plus an unlikely new Women’s Title challenger established

Reaction to the Kota Ibushi injury against Josh Alexander and the move a minute earlier that might’ve set in motion the botched spot and bad fall

A review of AEW Collision from Saturday and AEW Dynamite (+Collision) with a final push to WrestleDream

A preview of the full AEW WrestleDream line-up

A review of WWE Smackdown

Thoughts on the breaking news of the Jacob Fatu injury

A review of WWE Raw including the big Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker angle

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of the next UFC event

Looking back at the Wanderlei Silva vs. Vitor Belfort event with a substitution and the hyjinx that followed

Reaction to the Andrade situation as WWE delays his continued participation with AEW

