VIP PODCAST 10/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Breakker-Seth angle, “Smashing Machine” review, IWGP Title change, TNA Bound for Glory review, Ibushi injury, more (113 min.)

In part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:
- Review of “Smashing Machine”
- New Japan’s King of Pro Wrestling review including IWGP Title change from Zack Sabre Jr. to Konosuke Takeshita
- A review of TNA Bound for Glory, what it delivered on and what it didn’t
- A review of NXT including some follow-up on BFG plus an unlikely new Women’s Title challenger established
- Reaction to the Kota Ibushi injury against Josh Alexander and the move a minute earlier that might’ve set in motion the botched spot and bad fall
- A review of AEW Collision from Saturday and AEW Dynamite (+Collision) with a final push to WrestleDream
- A preview of the full AEW WrestleDream line-up
- A review of WWE Smackdown
- Thoughts on the breaking news of the Jacob Fatu injury
- A review of WWE Raw including the big Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker angle
- A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of the next UFC event
- Looking back at the Wanderlei Silva vs. Vitor Belfort event with a substitution and the hyjinx that followed
- Reaction to the Andrade situation as WWE delays his continued participation with AEW
