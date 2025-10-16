Fire! WWE’s latest YouTube Video takes a march through when fire has been used, but what did they leave out?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In WWE, there are many things that can happen in order to shock the audience or to disadvantage your opponent. Weapons, such as hammers or chairs, can be used to work an injury or put a betrayal in motion. Various match types, such as Hell in a Cell or a no disqualification match, encourage those types of weapons in order to ramp up the intensity of the match.

Sometimes, a simpler tactic is used to do things quickly and eﬃciently.

The use of fire on someone or something is an easy way to incapacitate your opponent or destroy something of theirs that was valuable to them. The WWE YouTube channel uploaded another video to their WWE Playlist series. This time, they compiled clips of wrestlers using fire to their advantage. It’s not done very often, but when it is, it’s very eﬀective. This video will showcase how the usage of fire helped certain wrestlers out in a big way.

This was a cool video showing everyone that the use of fire, when controlled, can be helpful in a wrestling feud. Obviously, the wrestlers had to take precautions before their actions were done for television. Uncontrolled fire could’ve been a disaster for everyone and is capable of doing immense damage.

Perhaps most memorable was Randy Orton setting the Wyatt Family Compound on fire with Bray Wyatt watching. Seeing Orton’s cold demeanor even after setting the compound on fire along with Wyatt’s screams and anger was a perfect representation of their characters at that time.

One memorable fire moment that still circulates to this day is when Karrion Kross and Scarlett burned Keith Lee when he opened up the contract for their NXT Championship match. It gave a preview of how dangerous Kross and Scarlett were in NXT. I wish there would’ve been some NXT segments in this video.

Anytime dangerous material or substances are used, there has to be a ton of precaution taken. Otherwise, things could get bad really quickly. I enjoyed seeing the many clips with The Fiend, Undertaker, and Kane.

The dark and spooky characters are always associated with fire, whether it is in their entrance or part of a storyline they are in. It gives oﬀ the dark vibes that are needed to convey those types of characters to the audience.

That being said, there should’ve been some NXT inclusion in this video. Not including the Keith Lee fireball was a missed opportunity, as it basically introduced Karrion Kross and Scarlett to the NXT and WWE viewing audience. This video showed that when done properly and not recklessly, the use of fire can be eﬀective on WWE programming.