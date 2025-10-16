VIP PODCAST 10/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Styles-Cena, Rock with an MMA gimmick in WWE, Jericho-WWE return, Oba Femi’s future, Fletcher or Logan? (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Who was the best in the underdog role among a list of names including Mikey Whipwreck, Sean Waltman, Jeff Hardy, and more

Which recent wrestler “hot take” was the worst: Bully Ray wanting The Miz added to A.J. Styles vs. John Cena, Gail Kim’s thoughts on Riho’s presentation, Dutch Mantel on Mercedes Mone being overrated, or Stevie Richards on Kyle Fletcher being “almost good enough for NXT.”

Could The Rock return to WWE with an MMA gimmick based on his “Smashing Machine” performance?

What now for Oba Femi? Main roster? Royal Rumble? First feud? Heel or face? What title first?

Latest legal update on Raja Jackson

John Cena vs. A.J. Styles: Did it feel more like an exhibition than an actual match?

What would be the best change to Collision? A brand split? A different format? Other?

If you could only keep one, would you rather have Kyle Fletcher or Logan Paul if the goal was a long-term bankable main event career?

Is AEW announcing really undercutting the product?

Is it okay to abandon your home sports team? What if it’s the New York Jets?

Could Chris Jericho be a good addition to the new Seth Rollins-free Paul Heyman group?

Is today’s pro wrestling style really something that needs to be made safer, as Wade has been advocating?

If Jericho returns to WWE, is it one more wrestler eating up TV time who is older coming at the expense of the next Cody or Sami Zayn push that could actually spark business?

Should Jon Moxley take time off from AEW after WrestleDream?

Why does Heyman have chemistry with some wrestlers, but not others, including Seth?

Should Don Owens put the title on the Portland Frog?

