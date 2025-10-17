WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, October 17, 2025

Where: San Jose, Calif. at SAP Center

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,988 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,190 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Cody Rhodes to speak

