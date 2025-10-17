WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, October 17, 2025
Where: San Jose, Calif. at SAP Center
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,988 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,190 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu
- Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match
- Cody Rhodes to speak
