WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 17, 2025

When: Friday, October 17, 2025

Where: San Jose, Calif. at SAP Center

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,988 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,190 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu
  • Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match
  • Cody Rhodes to speak

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

