LECLAIR’S AEW WRESTLEDREAM 2025 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Page vs. Joe, Moxley vs. Allin, Statlander vs. Storm, more

LECLAIR’S AEW WRESTLEDREAM 2025 REPORT

OCTOBER 18, 2025

ST. LOUIS, MI AT CHAIFETZ ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON MAX PAY-PER-VIEW (U.S.), TRILLER.TV (Int.)

Announcers: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

-Fireworks exploded from the stage at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Excalibur welcomed the audience to the show and introduced his broadcast partners, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness. In the ring, the tag team match from the pre-show continued. FTR scored the win over JetSpeed about 10 minutes into the main show broadcast. The announcers admonished FTR for stealing the win as the heel duo jawed with fans up the ramp.

-At ringside, Excalibur set the table with Schiavone and McGuinness. He said they were scheduled to go live on the air with Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla, but the tag team match spilled over onto the main card. He confirmed that per Tony Khan, the upcoming match will have no outside interference. He tossed to a video package.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Charlie Thesz, wife of the late Lou Thesz, seated at ringside. She said it was great to be back in St. Louis for the first time in a long time. Excalibur said one of the best things about AEW is that they embrace wrestling’s past.

-Thekla headed to the ring for the official opener. Jamie Hayter followed to a decent reaction. Her gear paid tribute to Antonio Inoki. Excalibur talked about Hayter’s recent history, and why Thekla’s attack on her was so personal.

(1) THEKLA vs. JAMIE HAYTER

Jamie Hayter tackled Thekla out of the gate, peppering her with a series of sharp right hands. She pulled her to her feet and drove an elbow into her face. Hayter worked Thekla against the ropes with a series of chops, sending her for a brief reprieve on the outside. Excalibur noted how dangerous Thekla has been. Tony said she’s out of control. Thekla made her way back to the ring and ate a quick boot from Jamie. Thekla caught Hayter with a headscissor. Jamie popped to her feet and booted Thekla to the mat. Thekla rolled to the floor again. This time, Hayter gave chase. She drove Thekla into the ringside barrier, then ran her into the LED board on the opposing end. Hayter slammed Thekla against the steel steps at ringside, then broke the referee’s count at six.

After draping Thekla against the barricade right in front of Charlie Thesz, Hayter gave the Toxic Spider a number of hard chops. Thekla recovered quickly, hit the ring and dove onto Hayter from the top rope at 3:45. Thekla dragged Hayter around ringside by the hair. She tossed her into the barricade repeatedly. She offered a handshake to Thesz, but quickly pulled away to a chorus of boos. Back in the ring, Thekla delivered a Snapmare and kick to the back of the head for a trio of covers and two counts. A chant for Jamie built among the St. Louis crowd. Thekla caught her with a knee in the corner, then a modified tarantula on the ropes. Hayter used her core to lift Thekla back in the ring in Electric Chair position. Thekla managed to pull her down, choking her with her thighs. Jamie managed to reach the bottom rope to break the hold at 6:20.

Thekla continued to beat Hayter down. She choked her against the middle rope, using all of referee Bryce Remsburg’s count. She worked Hayter into the corner and gave her some hard forearms to the chest. She posed to the crowd, they booed her appropriately. Thekla dragged Hayter back to center and continued to taunt the crowd. Hayter fought back with a couple of desperate rights, but Thekla quickly cut her off. Jamie finally sprang to life with a series of tackles and an Exploder Suplex. She dropped Thekla with a dropkick off the middle rope for a cover and two count. Hayter hoisted Thekla for a stalling Suplex. Thekla caught her with knees to the crown of the head. She flipped free and headed up top. Hayter avoided a dive. Thekla hoisted her to the apron. Jamie fought back with a flurry of right hands. She climbed the southeast turnbuckles.

An open handed strike rocked Hayter on the top turnbuckle. Thekla sat on top with her. Hayter dropped her to the mat with a headbutt. She went for another dropkick, but missed. Thekla hit a thrust kick and hit the ropes. Hayter picked her off with a thrust kick of her own. Hayter hit a neckbreaker on the back of the knee at 11:50. Both women struggled on the mat, reaching knees at a count of six. They traded forearms. Hayter went for a short-arm lariat, but missed. Thekla spin around into an Octopus stretch. Hayter stood up tall, trying to walk her opponent to the ropes. She managed to break Thekla’s grip and plant her with a back backer.

Hayter tried to catch her breath. Thekla pounced, trying to apply the hold again. Hayter slipped free. Thekla tried to remove her belt to use as a weapon, but Remsburg stopped her. It allowed Hayter to recover and give Thekla another back breaker. Thekla popped up and hit Jamie with a spear. She covered, but Hayter’s left foot was splayed out under the bottom rope. Thekla leaned back on her hands, spider-walking to the corner. She charged, but Hayter caught her with the lariat out of nowhere for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter in 15:36

(LeClair’s Analysis: Fine opener, but relatively methodical given its spot on the card. Hayter is still desperately trying to recapture some of the momentum she once had, and hopefully a big singles victory on Pay-Per-View is enough to set that in motion. She just hasn’t been featured prominently or consistently enough to really stand out among the crowd. Thekla was a solid feud and opponent for her here, I just don’t think they gelled quite as well as was probably hoped.)