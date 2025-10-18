AEW WRESTLEDREAM PPV RESULTS (10/18): Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Darby in an I Quit match, Hangman vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Title, Statlander vs. Toni Storm for AEW Title, Fletcher vs. Briscoe for TNT Title, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW WRESTLEDREAM PPV RESULTS

OCTOBER 18, 2025

ST. LOUIS, MI AT CHAIFETZ ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PPV (including PPV.com)

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 6,114 tickets had been distributed for WrestleDream; the arena was set up for 6,361.

(Pre-Show Match In Progress) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. JET SPEED (Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey)

They joined the match in progress, noting that it didn’t end within the pre-show window. No one has been more excited about anything ever than Tony Schiavone was about this match carrying over into the PPV portion. For the finish, Cash covered Speedball and got the three count when Stokely Hathaway held his feet from ringside out of the referee’s view.

WINNERS: FTR.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Excalibur explained that everyone would be banned from ringside for the Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla grudge match to start the official PPV portion of the show.

-Renee Young interviewed Charlie Thesz, the widow of legendary wrestler Lou Thesz, at ringside. They tied it into history of pro wrestling in St. Louis with Thesz and the inspiration for this annual event, Antonio Inoki.

(1) JAMIE HAYTER vs. THEKLA – Everyone Banned from Ringside

The bell rang 16 minutes into the your. They fought to ringside a couple minutes in where Hayter threw Thekla around ringside. Thekla took and threw Hayter into the ring where she scored a sequence of three two counts. Schiavone noted. He liked the rapid fire multiple pin attempts. Hayter landed a Hayterade ripcord lariat for a two count at 9:00.

Thekla took over and leaped off the top rope. Hayter avoided the leap and charged into the corner. Thekla moved. They battled on the second rope. Hayter headbutted Thekla to the mat. Thekla brushed it off seconds later and took over until Hayter kicked her in the head twice. (The first one showed light.) Hayter landed a fireman’s carry backbreaker next. Both were down and slow to get up.