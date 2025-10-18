FREE PODCAST 10/18 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Cornette-Mark Madden rivalry, Bruce Prichard’s history, TNA’s lack of heel/face dynamic, Jersey Shore-TNA, Matt Hardy release, more (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Oct. 14 and 15, 2010.

On the Oct. 14, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and columnist Pat McNeill, they take live calls for the full hour with topics including the Jim Cornette-Mark Madden rivalry, Bruce Prichard’s history, TNA’s lack of strict face/heel definitions, TNA’s Jersey Shore cross promotion, Gail Kim and Mickie James, Shocking Angles, and more. Plus in the VIP Aftershow, Keller and McNeill discuss the possible big changes WWE might initiate in the face of declining business.

On the Oct. 15, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks includes discussion with live callers on last night’s TNA Impact, including an in-depth review of the key segments and overall show and why they didn’t work despite TNA’s best efforts, plus discussion of Impact viewership that came in before the Livecast, Matt Hardy’s release and why WWE finally released him, his future likely in TNA, the one missing element from Impact with brief focus on Kurt Angle’s retirement, a Jenna vs. Sharmell reference, why the “no wrestling” beginning to Impact wasn’t a bad concept, just bad execution, Cena vs. Nexus and what WWE could do with the angle going forward. Plus, more phone calls in the Bonus Livecast on Hardy’s heel turn and first heel promo, Dixie’s “smug s—” comment & Tweet, and in the VIP Aftershow, in-depth preview of Smackdown and an overview of the Bragging Rights line-up to this point and why it’s not worth ordering yet.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Matt Hardy in TNA, Kevin Nash, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com