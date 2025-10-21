FREE PODCAST 10/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: WWE Raw Post-show including The Shield vs. The Wyatts, Seth Rollins vs. Ryback, Cena & Dudleys vs. The New Day (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (10-16-2015) with two PWTorch Livecasts, one right before Raw and one right after Raw.
First, the Oct. 16, 2015 episode with Bruce Mitchell & Travis Bryant talking with live callers about that week’s hot topics including who Rock should face at WM32, Raw ratings, Sasha Banks a face or heel, and more.
Then, the Oct. 19, 2015 episode featuring James Caldwell & Greg Parks hosting the WWE Raw post-show including reviews of The Shield vs. The Wyatts, Seth Rollins vs. Ryback, Cena & Dudleys vs. The New Day, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.