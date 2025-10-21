NXT PREVIEW (10/21): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Leon Slater vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo – TNA X-Division Championship match

Axiom vs. Shawn Legacy – WWE Speed Men’s Championship Tournament match

Jasper Troy vs. Zachary Wentz – WWE Speed Men’s Championship Tournament match

OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger)

Ricky Saints and Trick Williams Halloween Havoc contract signing

