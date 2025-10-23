WWE NXT Ratings Report (10/21): Total viewership and key demo data, comparisons to past years, ten-week rolling averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (10/21) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 525,000 viewers, compared to 690,000 the prior week and the 625,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 646,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 702,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 692,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 798,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 757,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.07 rating, compared to 0.12 and 0.12 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.13.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.

The announced matches and segments were…

Leon Slater vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo – TNA X-Division Championship match

Axiom vs. Shawn Legacy – WWE Speed Men’s Championship Tournament match

Jasper Troy vs. Zachary Wentz – WWE Speed Men’s Championship Tournament match

OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger)

Ricky Saints and Trick Williams Halloween Havoc contract signing

