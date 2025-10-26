News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review WrestleDream’s strong show, talk Okada’s resurgence, preview Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament (92 min.)

October 26, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • (00:00) Introduction and NFL discussion
  • (03:09) WrestleDream in St. Louis – Joel’s live experience
  • (09:51) Jurassic Express vs. Young Bucks
  • (10:56) Statlander vs. Storm
  • (12:35) Mercedes Monet open challenge
  • (13:21) Bandido and Brody King vs. Okada and Takeshita
  • (16:08) Hangman vs. Samoa Joe
  • (17:09) Main event I Quit match – Missouri Athletic Commission restrictions
  • (18:49) Sting’s return
  • (21:28) San Antonio Dynamite
  • (24:02) Moxley’s confidence crisis storyline
  • (29:34) Repetitive feuds
  • (32:56) Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament announced
  • (36:30) Stantlander vs. Mone set for Full Gear
  • (39:43) Mercedes celebration with Harley Cameron puppet
  • (44:33) Okada defeats Bandido
  • (49:27) Full Gear ticket sales
  • (54:44) Collision line-up
  • (55:26) Next Dynamite Friday in Edinburgh
  • (55:40) Zach Barber email and trivia
  • (1:17:52) Marko Stunt now working as car salesman

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025