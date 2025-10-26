FREE PODCAST 10/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review WrestleDream’s strong show, talk Okada’s resurgence, preview Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- (00:00) Introduction and NFL discussion
- (03:09) WrestleDream in St. Louis – Joel’s live experience
- (09:51) Jurassic Express vs. Young Bucks
- (10:56) Statlander vs. Storm
- (12:35) Mercedes Monet open challenge
- (13:21) Bandido and Brody King vs. Okada and Takeshita
- (16:08) Hangman vs. Samoa Joe
- (17:09) Main event I Quit match – Missouri Athletic Commission restrictions
- (18:49) Sting’s return
- (21:28) San Antonio Dynamite
- (24:02) Moxley’s confidence crisis storyline
- (29:34) Repetitive feuds
- (32:56) Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament announced
- (36:30) Stantlander vs. Mone set for Full Gear
- (39:43) Mercedes celebration with Harley Cameron puppet
- (44:33) Okada defeats Bandido
- (49:27) Full Gear ticket sales
- (54:44) Collision line-up
- (55:26) Next Dynamite Friday in Edinburgh
- (55:40) Zach Barber email and trivia
- (1:17:52) Marko Stunt now working as car salesman
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
