FREE PODCAST 10/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review WrestleDream’s strong show, talk Okada’s resurgence, preview Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament (92 min.)

(00:00) Introduction and NFL discussion

(03:09) WrestleDream in St. Louis – Joel’s live experience

(09:51) Jurassic Express vs. Young Bucks

(10:56) Statlander vs. Storm

(12:35) Mercedes Monet open challenge

(13:21) Bandido and Brody King vs. Okada and Takeshita

(16:08) Hangman vs. Samoa Joe

(17:09) Main event I Quit match – Missouri Athletic Commission restrictions

(18:49) Sting’s return

(21:28) San Antonio Dynamite

(24:02) Moxley’s confidence crisis storyline

(29:34) Repetitive feuds

(32:56) Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament announced

(36:30) Stantlander vs. Mone set for Full Gear

(39:43) Mercedes celebration with Harley Cameron puppet

(44:33) Okada defeats Bandido

(49:27) Full Gear ticket sales

(54:44) Collision line-up

(55:26) Next Dynamite Friday in Edinburgh

(55:40) Zach Barber email and trivia

(1:17:52) Marko Stunt now working as car salesman

