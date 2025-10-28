FREE PODCAST 10/28 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell preview Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cena-Dom potential, Moxley post-WrestleDream, Rotunda (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

A thorough preview of Saturday Night’s Main Event starting with Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre with a sidebar discussion on whether Drew can still be a top-top guy and if Cody is giving hints of an imminent turn.

A look at Jey Uso vs. C.M. Punk with a sidebar on possible hints of Punk turning heel and whether he’d fit in with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker

Thoughts on Jade Cargill’s turn and her match against Tiffany Stratton on SNME

Dominik Mysterio’s current trajectory and thoughts on Rusev and Penta too.

John Cena’s final opponent options, and whether Dom is better choice to go last than Gunther

Are Trick Williams and Ricky Starks both showing limitations at this point as main event level acts or even candidates for pushes on the main roster after their recent work including at Halloween Havoc on Sunday

Jon Mobley’s change since losing to Darby Allin at WrestleDream

Severe disappointment with Samoa Joe’s promo after his heel turn

What’s the best thing about AEW right now?

What’s up with TNA taking time off after Bound for Glory again?

