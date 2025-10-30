FREE PODCAST 10/30 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann talk Reigns giving Jey ultimatum and Jey response, Bryan-Jey, Cesaro & Nakamura vs. Profits (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (10-30-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann. They discussed WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox with callers and emails including Roman Reigns gives Jey Uso the ultimatum and Jey responds, Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Street Profits, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com