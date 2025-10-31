FREE PODCAST 10/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss Duncan producing “Everything on the Menu,” their love for the worst WWE storylines, Saturday Night’s Main Event preview, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan acknowledge:
- Kevin Duncan answers questions about producing Braun Strowman’s “Everything on the Menu”
- Gladiator 2 wasn’t that bad
- Saturday Night’s Main Event preview
- CM Punk vs. Jey Uso; a case for both to win… and lose
- Can Jimmy get on Jey’s level?
- Cody vs. Drew and Javier’s disappointment
- Jade vs. Stratton; is it time for Jade?
- Where are the women babyfaces on Smackdown?
- What happens if/when Jericho returns?
- Trip’s Special Triple: Dominick Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Penta
- Pitching the Inanimate Objects Wing of the Hall of Fame
- Our ironic love for the WORST WWE storylines
- Respect for Cena’s tribute to Bray (Crown Jewel Perth)
- Kevin Duncan, also a fan of Austin Theory in Evolve
- …and more
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.