FREE PODCAST 10/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss Duncan producing “Everything on the Menu,” their love for the worst WWE storylines, Saturday Night’s Main Event preview, more (92 min.)

Kevin Duncan answers questions about producing Braun Strowman’s “Everything on the Menu”

Gladiator 2 wasn’t that bad

Saturday Night’s Main Event preview

CM Punk vs. Jey Uso; a case for both to win… and lose

Can Jimmy get on Jey’s level?

Cody vs. Drew and Javier’s disappointment

Jade vs. Stratton; is it time for Jade?

Where are the women babyfaces on Smackdown?

What happens if/when Jericho returns?

Trip’s Special Triple: Dominick Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Penta

Pitching the Inanimate Objects Wing of the Hall of Fame

Our ironic love for the WORST WWE storylines

Respect for Cena’s tribute to Bray (Crown Jewel Perth)

Kevin Duncan, also a fan of Austin Theory in Evolve

…and more

