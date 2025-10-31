FREE PODCAST 10/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss Duncan producing “Everything on the Menu,” their love for the worst WWE storylines, Saturday Night’s Main Event preview, more (92 min.)

News Ticker

October 31, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan acknowledge:

  • Kevin Duncan answers questions about producing Braun Strowman’s “Everything on the Menu”
  • Gladiator 2 wasn’t that bad
  • Saturday Night’s Main Event preview
  • CM Punk vs. Jey Uso; a case for both to win… and lose
  • Can Jimmy get on Jey’s level?
  • Cody vs. Drew and Javier’s disappointment
  • Jade vs. Stratton; is it time for Jade?
  • Where are the women babyfaces on Smackdown?
  • What happens if/when Jericho returns?
  • Trip’s Special Triple: Dominick Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Penta
  • Pitching the Inanimate Objects Wing of the Hall of Fame
  • Our ironic love for the WORST WWE storylines
  • Respect for Cena’s tribute to Bray (Crown Jewel Perth)
  • Kevin Duncan, also a fan of Austin Theory in Evolve
  • …and more

