FREE PODCAST 10/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review Fright Night Dynamite, discuss dual Blood and Guts, Full Gear card developments, and Halloween-themed spooky trivia (91 min.)

(00:00) Halloween introduction

(03:24) Blood and Guts announcement breakdown – men’s match confirmed

(09:12) Collision Saturday lineup vs. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

(12:07) #1 Contender Four-way match criticism

(20:11) Samoa Joe heel/face dynamics

(22:22) Don Callis Family Summit

(35:15) Blood and Guts as final Darby/Moxley blow-off speculation

(41:55) Mercedes vs Kris Statlander continuation

(47:22) Women’s Tag Team tournament first round – Sisters of Sin upset victory

(53:52) Four-way tag elimination match for Full Gear FTR earning title shot

(58:13) Darby/Orange vs Garcia/Yuta opening match

(1:02:29) Collision stacked lineup recap with ROH and CMLL title matches

(1:04:07) Full Gear card updates

(1:06:37) Zach Barber email and trivia

