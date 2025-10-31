FREE PODCAST 10/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review Fright Night Dynamite, discuss dual Blood and Guts, Full Gear card developments, and Halloween-themed spooky trivia (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- (00:00) Halloween introduction
- (03:24) Blood and Guts announcement breakdown – men’s match confirmed
- (09:12) Collision Saturday lineup vs. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- (12:07) #1 Contender Four-way match criticism
- (20:11) Samoa Joe heel/face dynamics
- (22:22) Don Callis Family Summit
- (35:15) Blood and Guts as final Darby/Moxley blow-off speculation
- (41:55) Mercedes vs Kris Statlander continuation
- (47:22) Women’s Tag Team tournament first round – Sisters of Sin upset victory
- (53:52) Four-way tag elimination match for Full Gear FTR earning title shot
- (58:13) Darby/Orange vs Garcia/Yuta opening match
- (1:02:29) Collision stacked lineup recap with ROH and CMLL title matches
- (1:04:07) Full Gear card updates
- (1:06:37) Zach Barber email and trivia
