FREE PODCAST 10/31 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: More on Undertaker-Lesnar UFC stare down, Royal Rumble speculation, Undertaker’s WM options, Linda McMahon campaign (181 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Oct. 27 and 28, 2010.

On the Oct. 27, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Pat McNeill continue the discussion this week on the biggest stories including more on the Brock Lesnar-Undertaker angle at the UFC PPV on Saturday, looking ahead to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, Undertaker’s WrestleMania options, the disrespect shown to women on WWE and TNA television, Daniel Bryan’s push in WWE, Undertaker out of character, TNA and WWE PPV buys, and more.

On the Oct. 28, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops includes discussion with live callers on tonight’s TNA Impact, the change of direction for TNA’s top storyline and positives and negatives that could come from it, Hulk Hogan’s same ol’ video message on “shooting” and “getting real,” Dragon Gate USA’s live Internet PPV on Friday, a look-ahead to how WWE could book the Royal Rumble, historical perspective on Japanese wrestlers who got over in the U.S. and African-American top stars, health concerns over blood in WWE and concussions in pro wrestling, and much more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the lack of money-making pro wrestling angles in WWE & TNA right now, how the four-year look at Raw & Impact ratings points to that, Smackdown’s ratings, plus a 20 years ago flashback review of the Nov. 1, 1990 Torch Newsletter with WCW Halloween Havoc broken down in detail.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com