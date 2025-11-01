WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT PLE PREVIEW (11/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Where: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

How To Watch: Peacock

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today ??? tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre – Undisputed WWE Championship match

CM Punk vs. Jey Uso – WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Championship match

Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Rusev – WWE Intercontinental Championship match

LAST NIGHT’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/31): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre contract signing, Ilja Dragunov’s U.S. Title Open Challenge, Jade Cargill appearance

