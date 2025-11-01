WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS (11/1): Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for WWE Title, CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for vacant World Title, Dominik vs. Penta vs. Rusev, Tiffany vs. Jade Cargill

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT REPORT

NOVEMBER 1, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH AT DELTA CENTER

STREAMED ON PEACOCK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

-They opened with a scene of Salt Lake City, Utah as Michael Cole introduced the show. They showed the arrival of wrestlers for each of the matches.

-A video previewed the show to the SNME theme. Then they cut to the arena where pyro blasted.

(1) CODY RHODES vs. DREW MCINTYRE

Cody Rhodes made his entrance first. Cole said Cody agreeing to waive the Champion’s Advantage could “bite him.” Wade Barrett said Drew is in his head and he has to keep his composure. Barrett talked about Drew’s belief that outside interference, blatant cheating, and terrible referee calls have cost him. He said there can no excuses after this evening. Lilian Garcia handled formal ring introductions. She noted the lack of a Champion’s Advantage. Drew interrupted her and insisted she call him “The Real American Dream.” He smiled with smug pride knowing he was getting under Cody’s skin already. The bell rang 12 minutes into the hour.