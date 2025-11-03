FREE PODCAST 11/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – WWE Raw Post-show including Survivor Series hype, Team Rollins vs. Team Reigns, WWE Hall of Fame petition (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to a pair of back to back PWTorch Livecasts from ten years ago. First, from Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast take live phone calls and emails covering the hot topics in wrestling that week including a petition for the WWE Hall of Fame that wrestlers were participating it.

Then from Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell hosts the WWE Raw break down with Pat McNeill in the opening portion of the show, then live calls & emails in the second-half of the show. They discuss the build to Survivor Series including Team Rollins vs. Team Reigns and the return of the Usos.

