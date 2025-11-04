NXT TV RESULTS (11/4): Wells’s live report on Ethan Page & Chelsea Green victory celebration, Paxley & Dame & Vice vs. Fatal Influence, Je’Von Evans vs. Saquon Shugars, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 4, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

(1) THE CULLING (Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame) & LOLA VICE vs. FATAL INFLUENCE (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

Dame had Outsiders-looking gear tonight, which looked pretty cool. Vice dominated Jayne early with purpose, but left herself open to a pump kick. Reid tagged in and got caught with a Fujiwara armbar but she rolled up to save. Dame tagged in and Reid landed a cross-body, but Dame hit a lariat and a basement dropkick. Back elbow by Dame. Paxley tagged in and ate a back kick. Henley tagged in and laid in some kicks on the champion. Forearm by Henley, who then tripped Paxley and hit another back kick for two. Vice made a blind tag and managed a big right and a cover for two. Reid tagged in and almost immediately ate a series of kicks from Vice. All six women got involve and the makeshift babyface team hit some tandem offense. Paxley joined Vice in doing her booty-swaying taunt as Dame got annoyed. Paxley tried to get Dame into it, to no avail, as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Vice was playing face in peril until she kicked off of Henley and made the hot tag to Paxley, who this time got to land some offense. She hit corner cross-bodies on the interfering members of FI and then took down Henley with a right. Henley trapped Paxley in a really nifty rollup using her legs for two. Jayne got involved but Dame made the save. Everyone got involved again briefly. Paxley hit a slam into a rollup for two and AGAIN everyone got involved. The ring cleared and Jayne & Henley took each other down and sold on the mat. There was an “NXT” chant for what’s been their usual messy tornado tag. Paxley & Dame nearly ran into one another, and although they held up, it provided the opening for Jayne to hit her finisher on Dame for the victory.

WINNERS: Fatal Influence at 10:37.

(Wells’s Analysis: Fatal Influence only seem to win when they don’t have a champion among them. This match was everything that tends to be irritating about tag matches in NXT, with very little classic teamwork and a ton of time with everyone involved)

-The El Grande Americano trio showed up in the locker room and acted like they own the place. Josh Briggs called out the “fan favorites” and said EGA wouldn’t stand a chance against him in a one-on-one match with no time limit. [c]

-It was mentioned that rally towels will be given away to everyone in attendance at the two Gold Rush shows.

-Via socials, we got shots of Jordynne Grace’s bloody mug after last week’s match. Also via socials, Lei Ying Lee promoted the fact that she’ll be the next challenger to Jordan’s Knockouts Championship.

-Kendal Grey, Tyra Mae Steele, Karmen Petrovic and Wren Sinclair hung out and talked about Grey’s win last week. Kelani Jordan happened through and said she remembers being like this during her first championship run, but now she’s bigger and they should take notes.

Jordan walked to the ring with a perma-scowl. She said she did everything she could to keep the TNA Knockouts Championship, by any means necessary. She said maybe it wasn’t what people expect out of Kelani Jordan. She told the world to shut up while she was talking. She asked why they cheer Dominik Mysterio when he won the AAA title, but not her. She said she holds the title with honor and prestige. She said it gets her booed, and labeled a traitor by people she thought were friends. She said she was kicked out of the locker room by people who haven’t accomplished half of what she has in NXT. She said she’s the most athletic woman on the roster, but fans don’t care – they follow the hot new name while she’s the baddest girl in the ring. She said these people aren’t fans – they’re followers. She said she’s not going to hand out opportunities like Tatum Paxley. The audience chanted “Na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye,” apparently not caring that it has literally no context here. Jordan said to call her anything you want, but call her champion.

-Vic promoted Briggs vs. Americano up next. [c]

-Sarah Schreiber asked OTM why they ruined the triple threat last week. They said it’s not about dreams this time, it’s about checks and champions. Lucien Price said they don’t need to yell no more – he can whisper and be heard. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon showed up and talked smack to OTM, and Andre Chase tried to hold them back and ask why they never listen to him.

(2) EL GRANDE AMERICANO (w/Los Americanos) vs. JOSH BRIGGS

Vic laid it on thick about being able to see an international superstar like Americano. This gimmick has really lost the plot. Briggs put down Americano early to boos. Rope run and a dropkick by EGA. Americano hit an arm drag to ground Briggs, then did a handstand and made scissors with his legs to cheers. Running PK by Americano. Americano was in control but Jasper Troy was in the audience and distracted Americano. Briggs put Americano on the mat and the match went to commercial. [c]

Briggs apparently dominated through the break, and Troy was still watching from the audience. Briggs crotched EGA in the corner and then put him in the tree of woe and leaned in with a boot. Briggs went at the mask of Americano and Vic acted incredulous, as if this was a ridiculous thing to do to a “luchador.” Americano got into it with some rights and hit a discus chop. Blockbuster by Americano. Americano hit an awkward tope suicida on the announce table side. He was cheered on by Los Americanos, and Briggs tossed the entrance cape at Americano, then tossed him at the ropes for a comeback lariat. Tavion Heights also showed up in a show so far dominated by distractions and schmozzes, and Americano snapped on his finisher for the submission.

WINNER: El Grande Americano at 10:52.

(Wells’s Analysis: Ludwig Kaiser’s offense is still just a little weird as Americano, as he’s trying to work a small cruiserweight/lucha style and it doesn’t come naturally to the very tall man. It’s still weird to me to see this gimmick go babyface and even have the babyface announcers go along with it, but I guess it’s working on people)

-Ava talked to Kelani Jordan about not defending her title at Gold Rush, and said she doesn’t make the rules. Jordan said she’s a TNA champion so Ava doesn’t either. Tyra Mae Steele got in Jordan’s face and Ava said while Jordan might be a TNA Champion, this is an NXT show. She said she could try her luck against Tyra Mae Steele later tonight.

[c]

-We got footage of Chelsea Green & Ethan Page winning the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship, and Vic again promoted their segment later tonight. That’s twice they’ve promoted it and we’re pushing past the crossover. Is this the main event segment?

[HOUR TWO]

-Trick Williams and Ricky Saints each sat down at separate locations to hype their championship match at Gold Rush. Saints said Williams has had one foot out the door since he showed up. Williams said the championship doesn’t belong to guys like Saints, but he can buy one at WWEShop.com like anyone else. He said he’s bigger and better. It broke down and the two men walked to a prop area and fought throught the debris. Williams quickly nailed Saints with a shot with a metal bar and Saints sold it like agony. Williams said he’d see him soon, and Vic hyped the Last Man Standing match next week.

-Zaria and Sol Ruca were introduced ahead of the next match. [c]

(3) ZARIA (w/Sol Ruca) vs. WREN SINCLAIR (w/Kendal Grey) – Speed Tournament semifinal match

Zaria hit an early backbreaker for two. Sinclair got in some rights and then a back kick into an attempted armbar, but Zaria shoved her away. Sinclair strung some kicks together and a few palm strikes. Lariat by Zaria, and another. Pump kick by Zaria. Zaria ran herself into an arm submission but Zaria broke, hit a spear, and then nailed her finisher to advance.

WINNER: Zaria at 2:30.

(Wells’s Analysis: Zaria and Ruca had a moment after the win, but as Vic also pointed out, it wasn’t loaded with the joy they’ve shared of old. Next week we get Fallon Henley vs. (LFG winner) Skylar Raye for the other finalist. The finals will be on the Gold Rush show, but they didn’t commit to which week it would happen)

-Kelani Jordan entered ahead of the next match. [c]

(4) TYRA MAE STEELE vs. KELANI JORDAN

Jordan had a wildly different hairstyle in the inset photo; that’s strange for a company that really hammers branding home every time they can. Both got in some knees and strikes early. Steele hit a block through the ropes and then ran herself into an armbar and a rollup. Steele took down Jordan and snapped on a bow and arrow, then released quickly. The women exchanged rollups for a minute and then hit their feet again. Jordan wrenched Steele’s arm over the top rope a few times. Jordan made a quick cover back in the ring, then snapped on a double wristlock. Steele punched her way free and ran the ropes until Jordan hit a right. Lariat by Steele,who then slammed Jordan to the mat. Hip attack out of the corner by Steele. Reverse Angle Slam for two.

Jordan planted Steele near the corner and hit the split-legged moonsault.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan at 4:51.

Santino Marella showed up from a hotel room. He said Jordan’s statement that she won’t be defending the championship at Gold Rush was very interesting, but he’s the head of TNA, and she’ll be defending in a triple threat against Lei Ying Lee and Jordynne Grace (pronounced GRA-chay).

(Wells’s Analysis: Nothing wrong with it exactly, but Steele’s positioning still needs work. It seems premature to have the second season LFG winner getting into things next week when the first winner is such a work in progress, but that’s what happens when they do these seasons in quick succession, I guess)

-Ava talked to Zaria and Sol Ruca about Zaria’s win earlier, and soon after, Fatal Influence showed up and talked about their plans to win all the singles titles. Ava said she was sure they could talk this out, but she needs to start thinking about names for John Cena’s “Last Time is Now” tournament.

-Je’Von Evans was introduced ahead of the next match. [c]

(5) JE’VON EVANS vs. SAQUON SHUGARS (w/DarkState)

Vic mentioned this is Je’Von’s 26th match, most among the men in NXT, in a rare stat drop. The two exchanged some reversals early, and Shugars hit an inverted atomic drop. Shugars shoved Evans to the ropes and nailed a forearm to the small of the back on the return. He covered for two. Shortly after, Evans did the exact same spot. Evans hit a Thesz press but Shugars soon after hit a backbreaker for two. Shugars shuffled around as he stepped on Evans’ head to boos. Evans ended up on the top and hit a headsicssor takedown, then a dropkick that sent Shugars to the outside. DarkState tried to fire up Shugars and Dion Lennox shoved Shugars back to the ring. Shugars got dumped and Evans hit a plancha. Evans started jawing with Cutler James on the outside and Shugars kneed him to the floor. DarkState posed and yelled into the camera as the match went to commercial. [c]